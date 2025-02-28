‘Kevin Durant Please Leave’: Former Warriors Star Calls Out Gilbert Arenas For Implying Suns Season Hinges On Bol Bol

Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) shoots for three during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns’ (27-31) disappointing 2024-25 campaign is quite the mystery. On paper, a squad with this much offensive firepower should be able to string together just enough defensive stops to outscore opponents on a nightly basis. Gilbert Arenas seems to be perplexed about the same as he sits down with nick Young and more to try to decipher their underlying issues.

Arenas began by questioning why the Suns have been having offensive struggles with a roster that includes Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. The three-time All Star explained that those three “marksman” alone should be creating problems for opposing defenses.

This eventually led to him working Bol Bol into that rotation. Arenas concluded his rant by claiming that a “smart minded player coach” needed to be brought in to properly execute the Suns offense.

A guest on this episode of “Gil’s Arena” was retired star Nick Young. The former Warrior, who won a ring with Durant in 2018, was not hearing any of what Arenas had to say. He vehemently pitched for KD to leave Phoenix following Arenas’ mention of Bol Bol’s name.

“KD please leave because this ***** said that your season relies on Bol Bol. F**k that,” Young shouted. “Everybody out there doing a f**king 24-hour fitness one-on-one moves. Stop. It’s over. Move on.”

The Phoenix Suns struggles can be solved by Bol Bol ☠️ pic.twitter.com/DIaqUOqNhg — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) February 27, 2025

Bol Bol probably isn’t the answer to the Suns’ issues, but he’s also not the problem. In February, the South Sudanese forward averaged 19 PPG and shot 50% from the field. The Suns’ record for the month? 2-8, including one four-game losing streak.

Durant explained why he wanted to stay on the Suns rather than get traded

A big story around the trade deadline was the Suns looking to deal Durant to another team, but the 15-time All Star opted out of opportunities from the Heat and the Warriors. He explained why he decided to ride it out in Phoenix during a recent appearance on “The Draymond Green” show.

“Me going into your team in the middle of the season…it’s going to be a big blow to any team I’m going to. I get why y’all wanna trade me that’s just business, but for me looking at it, it just don’t make sense.”

Durant also stated that he wanted to finish up his career on his own terms. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he’ll have a say on if gets to stay in the desert. NBA insider Brian Windhorst confirmed that KD is most likely gone from the Suns this summer, and that KD is aware of that inevitability.