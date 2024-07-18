“Brandon Ingram to Warriors”: Kendrick Perkins Suggests Mutually Beneficial Trade

The Golden State Warriors are rumored to make massive roster changes before the 2024-25 season commences. Reports suggested that they were interested in acquiring forward Lauri Markkanen. However, with the Utah Jazz seemingly unwilling to trade their marquee player, Kendrick Perkins came up with an alternate plan for the Warriors. The analyst claimed the team should target New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram.

On ESPN’s NBA Today, Perkins suggested that the Warriors front office should explore a deal for the forward. With the Pelicans actively looking to trade Ingram, the analyst believes the team should make a move to acquire the star as he’d help improve the roster.

Perkins claimed that a potential deal would mutually benefit Ingram and the Warriors. The 26-year-old forward would fit well alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr can help reinvigorate his career and transform the team into a championship contender. The analyst said,

“I think Brandon Ingram alongside Draymond Green and Steph Curry not only would do wonders for him, but that would do wonders for the Golden State Warriors. This is a young man that has proven that he can go out there and average 25 a night. He’s a bucket-getter… I think putting him alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green would actually put the Warriors back in the thick of things.”

The Warriors would love to have Ingram as a second scoring option behind Curry. However, any deal for the former All-Star would likely cost Jonathan Kuminga and other assets like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and draft picks.

Parting ways with Kuminga won’t be the smartest decision considering he is finally blossoming into the star player he was predicted to be. The young forward had a breakout year this past season. He recorded career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and every other major statistical category. With Klay Thompson exiting the team, Kuminga is expected to take the next big step and perform at an All-Star level.

Additionally, it doesn’t make sense for the Warriors to part with either of the two youngsters – Moody or Podziemski – along with multiple draft picks to acquire a player entering the final year of his contract and seeking a max deal.

It’s unlikely that the franchise would entertain trading for Ingram. However, if their options dry up and the Pelicans are willing to accept a bargain deal, the Warriors could consider landing the forward.