Months After Mat Ishbia’s ‘Love Letter’ To Kevin Durant, NBA Insider ‘Confirms’ He’ll Get Traded This Summer

Feb 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) gestures to the referee for a foul call against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

An ongoing storyline this NBA season has been the falling out between Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The 15-time All-Star was nearly traded from the franchise at the beginning of the month, but ultimately remained in the desert, where he’ll finish out the rest of the season. However, Durant’s stay in Phoenix does have an expiration date according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst seemingly ‘confirmed’ on a recent edition of NBA Today that the Suns are planning to depart from Durant this summer, and that KD is well aware of it happening. If true, it would wildly contradict what Suns owner Matt Ishbia told the press a few months ago.

He preached that the franchise expected the future Hall of Famer to “sign an extension”. He also claimed that Phoenix wanted KD to “retire as a sun”, a statement that now seems as disappointing as the Suns’ record.

All of this noise has not stopped Durant from acting like a professional, a trait that Windhorst pointed out on the program. Windy claimed that KD 100% could have criticized the Suns for trying to trade him in the middle of the season, but commended the two-time NBA Champion for taking the high road.

“He has been very professional about this and I expect that to continue throughout the rest of the regular season,” Windy stated. “He’s going to try and win every game he’s out there.”

Windy on KD’s future with Phoenix: “They’re gonna trade him and he knows that. I think everybody’s intentions are crystal clear here” pic.twitter.com/LhDXKQFZXM — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) February 26, 2025

KD did lend to some of this noise. The 36-year-old superstar had multiple offers at the trade deadline, including from the Miami Heat and the team he won his two titles with, the Warriors.

Reports later revealed that Durant was the one who shut them down, opting to ride out the year alongside his current squad. The Suns are 27-31, holding the #11 spot in the competitive Western Conference. Despite this paltry showing, he’s remained loyal to the franchise for the time being.

Durant had a pretty solid reason for not wanting to get traded

One thing that Kevin Durant should be commended for is being plugged in. Earlier this month, he appeared on The Draymond Green Show and addressed why he shut down the trade offers that were being made, specifically the one that would see him return to the Warriors. While Durant acknowledged that the NBA is a business, he explained that the move didn’t make sense for either side.

“I cost a lot,” Durant began. “Me going into your team in the middle of the season…it’s going to be a big blow to any team I’m going to. I get why y’all wanna trade me that’s just business, but for me looking at it, it just don’t make sense.”

“I didn’t want to move and I get why you want to trade me, simple fact that’s business but for me looking at it… we can play the season out and if that’s the decision you want to make in the off-season then we figure it out”@KDtrey5 explains why he vetoed the Suns-Warriors… pic.twitter.com/1Gfa3uJKZN — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) February 26, 2025

KD added that he believed the best decision was to let the season run its course. If the Suns decided to trade him in the offseason, he would understand it. Whether it’s in Phoenix or elsewhere, Durant stated that all he really wants is to end his career on his own terms.

This is quite the reasonable ask from the all-time great. He’s not shown any considerable signs of slowing down aside from a slight step lost laterally and on offense so we won’t be seeing the basketball fanatic retire any time soon.

The big question now is – Who will pay Durant what he’s worth? The former league MVP may be on the other side of his 30s, but he’s still one of the league’s most elite scorers.

Could KD be the missing piece in helping the Knicks get over their championship drought? Would a return to the Thunder be the ultimate comeback story? Or does Durant ride into the sunset? We’ll just have to wait and see.