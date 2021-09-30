Basketball

“Kevin Durant really got the rookies to sing for him on his birthday”: The Brooklyn Nets youngsters started their rookie duties by singing “happy birthday” for KD

“Kevin Durant really got the rookies to sing for him on his birthday”: The Brooklyn Nets youngsters started their rookie duties by singing “happy birthday” for KD
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Call Karl-Anthony Towns to understand the severity of the COVD-19 pandemic": Kendrick Perkins sends a stern message to anti-vaxxers Andrew Wiggins and Bradley Beal
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts