“Kevin Durant really got the rookies to sing for him on his birthday”: The Brooklyn Nets youngsters started their rookie duties by singing “happy birthday” for KD

On his birthday, the Brooklyn Nets rookies – Cameron Thomas, Kessler Edwards, Raiquan Gray, and Marcus Zegarowski surprised Kevin Durant by singing “happy birthday” for him.

Being an NBA player is an honour and privilege for many. However, being a rookie in one of the world’s biggest sporting leagues is a tough task. Of course, rookies have to earn their respect and their place in the league. The league has a long history of peculiar traditions and several funny anecdotes of various rookie duties and rituals. Even prodigies like LeBron James and Magic Johnson weren’t excused from these infamous tasks.

One of the rookie duties, which the vets really seem to enjoy, is making the youngsters sing “happy birthday” for the other players on the team on their birthday. Last year, we saw the Charlotte Hornets team making LaMelo Ball and their other rookies wish Terry Rozier on his birthday.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James giving the Lakers Big 3 a new nickname

Similarly, this year too, the Brooklyn Nets rookies surprised Kevin Durant by wishing him during the team’s huddle on practice day.

According to players and coaches, Kevin Durant had a “bad” birthday celebration

Apart from spending the day with his girlfriend, Kevin celebrated his 33rd birthday in Brooklyn’s practice. The Nets rookies – Cameron Thomas, Kessler Edwards, Raiquan Gray, and Marcus Zegarowski surely sang the best they could.

However, it is usually the rookies who feel embarrassed singing, in this case, it was actually the Slim Reaper who looked a bit awkward and quickly thanked his teammates before blowing the candles on the cake.

Here, have a look at the wholesome moment the team shared.

Apparently, KD isn’t that big a fan of his birthdays. According to the Nets players and coaches, Durant had a rather “bad” birthday. Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash spoke about Kevin’s 33rd birthday celebrations:

“We had the rookies sing Happy Birthday. He got a cake. I don’t think he wants to do much more. He’ll probably tell me ‘OK, that’s enough’ if I add something else to the mix,” said Nash, adding, “It was pretty bad. It was not memorable.”

19-year-old Cam Thomas too revealed:

“It was bad. But you know, it is what it is. I mean, he probably had 33 of those songs, so no matter.”

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal denounces Nets point guard’s anti Covid-19 vaccine stance, calls for Joe Tsai to trade him

KD might not be that enthusiastic for his birthday, but he surely is pumped up for the 2021-2022 season to commence and help the Brooklyn Nets win their first-ever NBA title.