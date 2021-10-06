“Kevin Durant really left Steph Curry for an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving”: NBA analyst flabbergasted at the Nets guard potentially missing 41 home games in the 2021-22 season

NBA analyst takes to Twitter to scoff at the fact that Kevin Durant left Steph Curry in Golden State for the current Kyrie Irving debacle in Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving has been front and center amidst all of the COVID-19 vaccine talk that’s been proliferating throughout the NBA since the first media day. Players like Michael Porter Jr and Andrew Wiggins expressed their desire to not get vaccinated as well, with the latter eventually obliging to better serve the Warriors this season.

It was reported over a week ago that Kyrie Irving would wind up taking the vaccine, citing influence from Kevin Durant, someone who is quite close to the former Celtics guard. However, as we approach the first day of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, it’s looking like Irving will stay unvaccinated.

Also read: “Deandre Ayton is being lowballed by Phoenix Suns”: 2021 NBA Finalists attempt to play hardball with 2018 no. 1 draft pick

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets are completely in the dark on what Kyrie’s vaccination status is at the moment. They have not made a decision on whether they will allow him to miss all 41 home games if he remains to be unvaccinated.

Colin Cowherd puts the Kyrie Irving situation into perspective.

Colin Cowherd took to Twitter today to point out the fact that Kevin Durant gave up playing alongside Steph Curry to go play in Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving; a decision that isn’t looking all too fruitful at this very moment.

KD left Steph Curry for this. https://t.co/7DfTJnemum — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 6, 2021

Also read: “Zion Williamson should be rated higher than Anthony Davis on NBA 2K”: Stephen A Smith babbles on about Pelicans youngster’s potential, takes shots at Lakers superstar in latest rant

In all fairness, the Nets are loaded top to bottom and having James Harden by your side for nearly every single game that Kyrie doesn’t play in isn’t all too shabby.

Kyrie Irving might feel incentivized to get vaccinated by the amount of money he’ll be losing if he doesn’t. According to Bobby Marks, for every home game missed, Irving will lose $381,181, totaling up to $15.6 million lost for those 41 games.