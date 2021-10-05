Basketball

“Zion Williamson should be rated higher than Anthony Davis on NBA 2K”: Stephen A Smith babbles on about Pelicans youngster’s potential, takes shots at Lakers superstar in latest rant

"Zion Williamson should be rated higher than Anthony Davis on NBA 2K": Stephen A Smith babbles on about Pelicans youngster's potential, takes shots at Lakers superstar in latest rant
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Deandre Ayton is being lowballed by Phoenix Suns": 2021 NBA Finalists attempt to play hardball with 2018 no. 1 draft pick
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts