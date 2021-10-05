“Zion Williamson should be rated higher than Anthony Davis on NBA 2K”: Stephen A Smith babbles on about Pelicans youngster’s potential, takes shots at Lakers superstar in latest rant

Stephen A Smith makes his latest over-the-top hot take in conversation with Ronnie 2K, picking Zion Williamson over Anthony Davis.

There are few mouth-breathers on American national television more irritating than Stephen A Smith. This man attempts to convert every conversation about sports into some form of hot take or the other.

This man is so overcome by drama that he’ll say the most outrageous things to get clicks on his videos. It’s an age-old, time-tested method of social media engagement, and Stephen A seems to be at its summit.

His consistency at whipping up public anger regarding his sporting takes marks him out as a clickbait titan in his own league. It is indeed a wonder that he’s ESPN’s highest-paid, most visible personality. A man who thrives off of drama in a sphere of life that represents all of its finer things.

The NBA 2K franchise, by contrast, has become a spent force in the world of gaming. It has steadfastly refused to fix the most major glitches experienced by its ardent fans. Slowly, but surely, fans who’ve recently begun making their earning decisions are looking beyond 2K.

At this point, they’re also willing to do whatever it takes to generate publicity for the universally maligned game. If that involves Stephen A Smith getting in conversation with Ronnie 2K, then so be it!

“Zion Williamson should be rated higher than Anthony Davis on NBA 2K”: Stephen A Smith

Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis are both players with a similar profile at this point in their careers. AD was a considerably better defender and way more skilled offensively. But Zion’s touch around the bucket is truly second to none.

The ESPN host first spoke pretty highly of Zion Williamson, noting that the first-time All-Star was deserving of a 90 overall rating. However, when it came to Lakers superstar and former Pelicans franchise player Anthony Davis, Stephen A lost his mind. This is what he had the temerity to utter ahead of next season:

“I gotta tell you something. I’m gonna give him Anthony Davis about a 90. I’m not gonna give him higher than that. I know he’s a champion, but he had a down year last year.”

At this point, the only thing that Stephen A could do to lower his credibility as an NBA analyst would be to conduct his next episode of Stephen A’s World in his undies.