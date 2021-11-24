“Kevin Durant really looks taller than Jarrett Allen and his huge afro”: NBA Twitter surprised as photos of the Nets superstar looking taller than the potential All-Star goes viral

A photo of Kevin Durant and Jarrett Allen standing next to each other goes viral. The Durantula seems taller than the Cavaliers big man.

When Kevin Durant entered the league as a young 19-year-old kid out of Texas University, he was listed as a 6-foot-9 small forward. Ever since there have been several ongoing debates over KD’s height, and for the longest time, Durant didn’t speak about the whole topic.

A few years back, a photo of KD standing alongside DeMarcus Cousins at the USA camp had gone viral. Kevin, listed at 6-foot-9, looked as tall, if not taller than Boogie, who stands at 6-foot-11.

Kevin Durant reveals his true height and why he lies about it: https://t.co/r8jO2GBCXH pic.twitter.com/H6ciIMQRRJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 15, 2016

However, back in 2016, during his GSW days, Durant came clean about his height. Revealing his true height, Durant told Bob Fitzgerald of KNBR:

“Since I love you guys so much, I was recorded at 6’10” and three-quarters with no shoes, so with my shoes on I’m 7-feet.”

“I just like messin’ with people. They just ask me so much… yeah, I just like messin’ with people.”

And more recently, a photo went viral on social media that could very well expose Kevin’s true height.

NBA Twitter reacts to the viral photo of Kevin Durant standing alongside Jarrett Allen

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Brooklyn Nets at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. In an action-packed thriller, it was the Nets grabbing their third straight win, with a 117-112 game win.

However, a photo of KD standing next to Jarrett Allen went viral. In the photo, KD, who claimed to be 6-foot-10, seemed taller than 6-foot-11 Allen. Here have a look at the photo.

I still think it’s crazy JA and KD are basically the same height… pic.twitter.com/EdCX7UJsaX — Michael Grady (@Grady) November 23, 2021

NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions as soon as the photo went viral on social media.

KD looks taller — Kyrie (@kyriewedslebron) November 23, 2021

His afro must be giving him 2+ inches. Despite that KD looks taller. — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) November 24, 2021

Both of them are bending their knees in the photo, making it difficult to gauge their heights. However, it does look like The Durantula is slightly taller than Allen.