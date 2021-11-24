“Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman should pick a lotion brand that they can endorse and partner with”: Draymond Green cannot keep calm after seeing the ashy ankles of his former Warriors teammate

Former Warriors teammate Draymond Green reacts to the viral image of Kevin Durant’s ashy ankles. The former DPOY had a no holds barred review for the image.

Recently, SLAM Kicks tweeted an image of Kevin Durant’s shoes. Though it might not sound anything unusual, the tweet went viral on social media. The reason is a close-up into Durant’s ankles. Social Media couldn’t keep calm after noticing the dry skin on the superstar’s ankles.

There is no doubt that the internet could be a very ruthless place. Thus KD’s ankles were not going to be spared. The viral picture even drew reactions from NBA stars Isaiah Thomas and Draymond Green. Though Durant did fire back at the trolls, nothing was stopping them.

No way KD can be that Ashy!!!!!!!! No way lol. OMG https://t.co/Llv9S8qOxf — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 23, 2021

While promoting his podcast The Draymond Green Show via the Volume, the Warriors forward would address the viral picture. Knowing Green, he wasn’t going to hold back, which is something Durant would expect. The two former teammates have been friends for a long time.

Also read: “You can’t guard me!”: Luka Doncic taunts Terance Mann, Isaiah Hartenstein and all of Staples Center as Mavericks beat Clippers 112-104

Green stated that he got a message from Miami heat big man Bam Adebayo with the picture. Green couldn’t believe what he was seeing first. However, would poke fun at the two-time Finals MVP. The Warriors forward even suggested some lotion endorsements for Durant.

Draymond Green has a no holds barred review on the ashy ankles of Kevin Durant.

Green and Durant go back a long way. The duo won two championships together, having a few rifts on the way as well. However, the two All-Stars seemed to have sorted their issues. Thus it was a matter of time before Green reacted to the dry skin on the ankles of KD.

“I said, ‘What the f**k’ and I clicked on the link that Bam sent me,” Green said. “That wasn’t even ash. That was f**king scales. It looked like you could go skin him like an alligator and take it to the store and sell it. That’s how bad it was.”

Green wasn’t done yet, the three-time champion had some financial advice for Durant’s manager. Green stated that Rich Kleiman should capitalize on the situation and sign an endorsement deal with a lotion cream brand.

“To my brother Rich Kleiman, pick the lotion brand that y’all want to endorse and go partner with them,” Green said. “Because that’ll be an incredible story if Kevin just comes out the next game incredibly lotioned with skin looking impeccable. I’d love to see it.”

“That wasn’t even ash, that was f*cking scales.”@Money23Green reacts to @KDTrey5‘s ASHY ankles, and suggests a lotion sponsorship for his former teammate 😂 pic.twitter.com/B9PPIpuruk — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 23, 2021

There are only a few people in the world that can talk smack to KD and getaway, with Green being one of them. It is no hidden secret that the Warriors forward doesn’t mince his words and can be brutally honest at times.

Also read: “You got me Kenny Smith”: The Jet redeems himself after a loss to Charles Barkley, hilariously tricking Jamal Crawford to win the race to the board

It seems like Durant is having a tough time adjusting to the winters of Brooklyn coming from the Bay Area known to have sunny weather most times of the year.