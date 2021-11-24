Basketball

“Was Tyler Herro telling the truth about being in the same category as Luka Doncic?!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Heat star goes off for 31 points off the bench vs Pistons

"Was Tyler Herro telling the truth about being in the same category as Luka Doncic?!": NBA Twitter erupts as the Heat star goes off for 31 points off the bench vs Pistons
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"David brings a lot of energy to the crisis and to the partnership": Marcus Harris opens up on opening with David Warner is Ashes 2021
Next Article
"You got me Kenny Smith": The Jet redeems himself after a loss to Charles Barkley, hilariously tricking Jamal Crawford to win the race to the board
NBA Latest Post
"You got me Kenny Smith": The Jet redeems himself after a loss to Charles Barkley, hilariously tricking Jamal Crawford to win the race to the board
“You got me Kenny Smith”: The Jet redeems himself after a loss to Charles Barkley, hilariously tricking Jamal Crawford to win the race to the board

Former NBA champion and TNT analyst Kenny Smith tricks guest panelist Jamal Crawford, winning the…