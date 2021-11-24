“Was Tyler Herro telling the truth about being in the same category as Luka Doncic?!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Heat star goes off for 31 points off the bench vs Pistons

NBA Twitter erupts as Miami Heat star Tyler Herro continues his onslaught on the league by going off on the Pistons

Tyler Herro, man. What can we say about him anymore?

As you probably know by now, the man announced that he should be in the same category as Trae Young and Luka Doncic prior to this season. Of course, fans across the league laughed at him at the time but… well let’s just say that perhaps his confidence wasn’t baseless after all.

So far this season, Herro has been averaging 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, on 45.7% from the field, and 39.5% from three off the bench. And recently, against Pistons, this man had yet another incredible night. And let’s just say NBA Twitter has been going absolutely insane over it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter goes crazy as Tyler Herro goes off for 31 points against the Detroit Pistons

Frankly, Tyler Herro could be a contender for the 6th man of the year.

Consistently this season, the Heat star has come on for his team and put in an absolute shift. In many ways, he has been a more efficient version of the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson for his team. And that’s exactly the kind of player Miami needs him to be if they want to win it all.

With that in mind, the franchise definitely won’t be disappointed by his most recent outing. Take a look at the tweet below.

Tyler Herro tonight: 30 Points

8 Rebounds

3 Assists

57% FG

4 threes Off the bench. pic.twitter.com/TlK8WXN67f — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 24, 2021

In reality, the man scored 31, not 30 in this game. And as you’d expect, fans on Twitter let that, and more, be known unmistakably.

Herro has backed up everything he said this season. It’s time we accept the truth pic.twitter.com/fG2E3GDIvR — (@WadexFlash) November 24, 2021

He’s way better than RJ and Middleton — Dami (@KingDami5299) November 24, 2021

Tyrone Herro is back!!! — Anthony Edwards Burner (73-9) (@burner_edwards1) November 24, 2021

In all seriousness though, if Tyler Herro continues playing like this, and the team keeps clicking the way they have, we don’t see any reason why the Miami Heat don’t win the 2022 NBA championship.

Still, only time will tell if they can really do it.

