“Kevin Durant really went from sweeping LeBron James in Finals to being swept in the first round”: Stats reveal how Playoffs have been becoming increasingly competitive over the years

Kevin Durant and his Brooklyn Nets are the only team to get swept in the 2022 playoffs as season register lowest sweep tally

The former MVP and scoring champion is an all-time great and first-ballot Hall of Famer without the question a doubt. However, KD‘s path to greatness hasn’t always been held up in great stead.

From being a media darling at OKC, Kevin Durant took the decision to jump ships to the Warriors. The same Warriors team that had gone 73-9 and had beaten his OKC team from 3-1 behind.

At Warriors, he became part of a growing dynasty. Durant and the Warriors won two championships and almost won a third before injuries hit KD and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors became almost invincible with the addition of KD. They completed 5 sweeps during the 3 seasons they spent together.

In the summer of 2019, KD announced that he was signing with the Nets to team up with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. Expectations were high, particularly after the Nets added James Harden to form a big three. However, it’s safe to say things haven’t quite gone to plan for KD or the Nets.

What does the Celtics’ sweep of the Nets mean for Kevin Durant and the NBA?

After a tragic Game 7 loss to the eventual Champions, the Bucks in 2021, there was optimism in the Nets camp. After all, they were one shoe size away from a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, all that came crashing down this time around as they got swept in the first round by the Celtics.

Sweeps in the playoffs: 2017 — 5

2018 — 3

2019 — 3

2020 — 3

2021 — 2

2022 — 1 League's getting more competitive.

Statistics reveal that the Nets were the only team to get swept in this year’s Playoffs. That points to the lowest number of series’ swept in the last 6 seasons.

While it indicates at the league becoming more competitive, it also throws shade at the Nets’ failings. Now with Ben Simmons also added to the roster, the pressure is on the organization to get things right.

With KD approaching the fag end of his career, another embarrassment could be the last straw. A first-round sweep isn’t the end of the world, but a repeat of the same could be it for this version of the Nets.

