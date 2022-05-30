‘Kevin Durant got divorced from the Warriors and now has to see them flourish’: Colin Cowherd exposes Nets star for being potentially jealous of Stephen Curry and co. making the NBA Finals

In 2019, Kevin Durant left Golden State for Brooklyn. Now, the Warriors are back in the NBA Finals and Colin Cowherd claims KD isn’t happy!

During free agency in 2016, the NBA witnessed what many consider to be the most treacherous act in NBA history. Kevin Durant decided to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

This came as a shock, especially after he had nine successful years with the OKC Thunder. KD’s actions caused him to be referred to as a ‘snake’ and a ‘traitor’.

In fact, his decision was considered so despicable at the time, that it ruined his friendship with his former teammate, Russell Westbrook. Leading to some heated matchups between the Thunder and the Warriors!

Despite all the hate, Durant found much success in San Francisco. He would help the Warriors win two NBA Championships, before making a move to the East Coast to play in New York.

Colin Cowherd claims Kevin Durant isn’t happy to see the Warriors in the NBA Finals

The Warriors faced the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals back in 2018. A series they lost due to the injury of KD, who many felt could have made a difference.

In the same off-season, Durant made the decision not to re-sign with Golden State and took his talents to Brooklyn. This prompted the notion that the Dubs dynasty had met its end.

However, four years later and the Warriors are back in the Finals. Many are happy to see them back, but Kevin Durant sure isn’t, at least according to Colin Cowherd.

The Warriors are back in the NBA Finals…without Kevin Durant: “He isn’t sitting there celebrating Golden State’s win. Nobody wants to get divorced and watch the other person flourish and they sink.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/EbSuVYm6kb — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 30, 2022

It’s hard to tell if KD is upset by this or not. One thing is for sure, he’ll be looking to get back there as well come next season.