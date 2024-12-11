Kevin Durant Reveals How Travis Scott’s Live Performance Changed His Perspective on NBA Games

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For superstars like Kevin Durant, who are expected to dominate in the playoffs, the regular season can feel monotonous and unimportant, perhaps even irrelevant. The Suns superstar did think along those lines in the past. However, his perspective flipped after attending a Travis Scott concert in Cleveland.

On the Aux Money podcast, the 14-time All-Star was talking about his love for music and his rap career, when he explained how Scott inspired him to take every game seriously and put on a show for the fans. He said,

“I went to a Travis show in Cleveland and I was leaving. I was outside and I was just looking at the people that were leaving. Everybody had on Travis merch. It felt like I was leaving an NBA game. I was like, ‘Damn this is crazy.’ One dude can sell out an arena and have this many supporters. I had a game the next day and I really locked in because these people here really spend time to watch this game. They want to see a show.”

Durant revealed he tries to go to as many Travis Scott concerts as possible. He claimed that he has attended between 20 to 30 so far. He explained that the songs remain the same, but the atmosphere is different at each concert. Travis’ intensity as a performer rubs off on the fans, who put in as much energy as he does, making it a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.

The veteran forward doesn’t only admire the rapper but is also a friend of his. The duo even had a memorable jam session of their own in a car.

Durant and Travis’ karaoke session

In 2019, Travis Scott and Kevin Durant featured together in an episode of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke. The duo drove around and discussed their careers, their love for music and basketball, and listened to songs from a slew of genres.

Let your super freak flag fly!

Watch the latest episode of @CarpoolKaraoke featuring @KDTrey5 and @trvisXX.

Now streaming for free in the Apple TV app.https://t.co/jnvDk1EJYe pic.twitter.com/vCQoNtno8j — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 1, 2019

Of course, they jammed to a few of Scott’s hit songs. They sang Sicko Mode featuring Drake, and Goosebumps featuring Kendrick Lamar. They also branched out and sang ‘U Can’t Touch This’ by MC Hammer.

The episode showcased a different side of Durant that is unlike his on-court persona. He let loose alongside his friend and gave a glimpse of the type of person he is outside the court.