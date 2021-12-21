“Joel Embiid mocked Enes Kanter Freedom by singing the song ‘let freedom ring'”: Kendrick Perkins shares a hilarious insight into the Philly big man’s sensational 41-point double-double at the TD Garden

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins reveals Joel Embiid mocked Enes Kanter Freedom. The Sixers big man had a monster performance putting up 40+ points.

The Sixers defeated the Celtics 108-103, with Joel Embiid putting up a spectacle at the TD Garden. The Philly big man had a 41-point double-double that included 10-rebounds, 5-assists, and 4-blocks. Embiid shot 51.9% from the field, scoring 17-points in the fourth quarter.

However, the highlight of the game was Embiid’s dominance over Enes Kanter Freedom. In the 13 games that they have played against each other, Embiid has the clear edge with a 9-4 record.

Kanter has been making headlines for a lot of his statements lately. His statements on LeBron James and Michael Jordan have earned him a lot of flak. Kanter had called out the NBA icons for not commenting on the forced labor and injustices occurring in China.

The Turkish native also had an issue with sports giant Nike engaging in forced labor practices in China. Some other famous personalities who have faced Kanter’s accusations include AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nets owner Joe Tsai, to name a few.

Also read: “Stephen Curry is four games away from breaking yet another all-NBA record!”: Warriors’ superstar currently has 154 consecutive games with a 3-pointer made

Recently, former Celtics player Kendrick Perkins revealed that Embiid sang the song ‘Let freedom ring’ while having a sensational performance at the TD Garden.

Joel Embiid pokes fun at Enes Kanter.

The Sixers moved to the sixth position after tonight’s win against the Celtics, courtesy of Embiid. On the other hand, the Celtics slipped to the ninth seed and fell below +500. Both teams played with a depleted roster in light of many players entering the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

However, Embiid took the reigns of the Sixers in his hands, especially during the crunch time of the game. The seven-foot center scored three jump shots over Kanter in the final minutes of the game. Thus it was a matter of time before NBA fans trolled him.

Joel Embiid was singing let freedom ring as he was giving Enes Freedom that 41 special in Boston tonight! God bless America… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 21, 2021

Kanter’s statements on icons like MJ and LeBron have surely rubbed their fans the wrong way. Thus they would leave no opportunity to call the Celtics big man out if he had an off night. Recently, Kanter was trolled for walking past LeBron and not confronting him for the accusations that he had made at the Lakers superstar.

Also read: “Stephen Curry gets a standing ovation at Chase Center”: Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green pay homage to the former unanimous MVP, post his breaking the all-time 3-point record

It is surprising that Kanter being an advocate of democracy, doesn’t respect others’ rights to remain silent on a situation.