Anthony Edwards Shows Love To Kevin Durant And LeBron James For Deferring To Him Against Puerto Rico

Anthony Edwards was the star of the show in Team USA’s win against Puerto Rico. Throughout the game, he was asked to be the lead scorer, something he did perfectly. After the game, however, he refused to take a moment for himself, instead choosing to bestow quite the compliment onto three specific teammates of his.

During the post-game interview, Edwards was asked about Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry putting the ball in his hands all game long. In response, the Minnesota Timberwolves star produced a massive smile before saying,

“They [Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James] are three of the greatest players ever. So, the fact that they was letting me put on a show, shows a lot, shows their character, that they willing to do anything to win the game.”

Ant Praising KD, LeBron, and Steph after they deferred the ball to him against Puerto Rico. “They 3 of the greatest players ever” pic.twitter.com/XtPjOXSKgG — MNMuse (@statmusewolves) August 3, 2024

It was a show indeed. In just 17 minutes of action, Anthony Edwards recorded 26 points, while shooting a scorching hot 11-15 from the field. He also had 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

As for his take on Durant, James, and Curry being the three greatest players ever, there will likely not be too many who agree with the take.

Still, his point does make sense. After all, despite their own greatness, the veterans allowed the youngster to steal the show. And in the end, they were all the better for it.

Durant is Edwards’ favorite player

With most players on Team USA, respect has not been a one-way street for Anthony Edwards. However, Kevin Durant has been very public about his admiration for his younger colleague.

On one occasion, KD admitted that while he always respected Edwards, his acknowledgment of his skills reached another level after they duked it out in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The 22-year-old in question was then asked by Yahoo! Sports to react to Durant’s glowing comments. With his signature grin on his face, he said,

“I mean, it means a lot, because he is my favorite player!”

The connection between these two has been a joy to keep an eye on for fans and analysts alike. Especially during practices, Durant is often seen giving Ant-Man some advice on how he could improve his game, something that has only elevated the young star.

Now, with Team USA as a whole also enjoying itself, the two are sure to remember this stage as a rather fun time in their lives.