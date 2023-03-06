“They Play Basketball Differently Because of Dennis Rodman”: When Mike Tyson Claimed the NBA had Gone Soft

Mike Tyson previously claimed on his ‘HotBoxin’ podcast that the NBA had gone ‘soft’ thanks to the antics of Dennis Rodman and the Detroit Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons were a formidable force to deal with in the 1980s. Unlike their counterparts, they adhered to a sneaky, yet unsportsmanlike, manoeuvre to get the better of their opposition. It primarily pivoted on imposing their physical presence on opposing teams.

Detroit would rely on physically tiring and inflicting pain onto their competition. A tactic that has brought extensive success to the franchise. It got to a point where their frolics initiated brawls during games. The strategies they implemented and executed have been scrutinized since then.

Mike Tyson, who was renowned during the 1980s and the 1990s for his ferocity and aggression, understandably was a fan of their actions. Even more so, considering he had some issues with Michael Jordan. A figure loathed by Detroit.

Tyson had made some intriguing claims in the recent past regarding the Pistons’ aggression and how that has transcended into playing a part in the modern NBA.

Mike Tyson holds Dennis Rodman and the Detroit Pistons accountable for the state of affairs in the NBA today

Tyson has had a vast array of celebrities on his podcast. The former boxing heavyweight champion once brought on five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman as well.

Amongst other things, a subject that piqued viewers’ interest was their interaction regarding how ‘soft’ the NBA is today. Speaking about the topic, Tyson was blunt in his perception. The famed Boxer said:

“They play basketball differently because of people like you. They don’t even play with the same rules no more because of Rodman and his crew and how they played in Detroit though. They changed all the rules. You better not even sweat on somebody accidentally in basketball…”

Soft is a term used to denote the toughness of an individual. Tyson’s comments are a double-edged sword. This is due to the fact that while the NBA has indeed gone ‘soft’, it is also a boon that they have detached and distanced themselves from the acts that used to occur on the court.

With that being said, the current batch of NBA referees does undoubtedly have a vast amount of authority in matches. Their stubbornness in refusing to admit their mistakes and be held accountable has resulted in the outcome of numerous fixtures being altered.

NBA referees and rules!

NBA referees do enjoy a certain autonomy, despite the NBA’s comments. It’s transparent in the manner in which they conduct themselves on the court. Referees today award technical fouls to players for displaying emotions on the court.

For the betterment of the game, referees need to be held accountable for their miscues and be reprimanded accordingly. Failure in doing so merely encourages them to continue doing what they do.

Given that the present campaign is already underway, it’s extremely unlikely that regulations will be changed now. However, this does not mean that the scope for improvement is redundant.

One can hope that, in time, rectifications will be made to combat this contemporary issue!

