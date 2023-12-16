“Charles Barkley is Still Skinny Fat”: Despite Losing Less Weight Than TNT Co-Host, Shaquille O’Neal Details the Difference in Their Fitness

During a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Shaquille O’Neal was once again seen making fun of his long-time friend and TNT colleague Charles Barkley. While the two seldom leave an opportunity to troll each other, most of their jokes tend to revolve around their shared issues with weight.

The recent episode also saw a similar kind of ribbing from Shaq, who was asked which of the two NBA legends had lost more weight recently.

Shaq agreed with Suzy Shuster, the co-host of the show, who thought that Charles Barkley had lost more weight out of the two. However, the big man didn’t concede before roasting his friend.

Shaq claimed that he and Chuck were different kinds of fat. “Well Charles, I guess. You know what it is, Charles is still skinny-fat,” he said. Shuster then wanted to know whether Shaq meant to call Barkley ‘soft.’ O’Neal could not help but chuckle, but immediately agreed.

“He is soft, because I see him in the locker room and be like, ‘I thought you lost weight… No, but he looks good,” Shaq added.

While the LA Lakers legend could not help himself but aim a joke at his friend and fellow analyst, Shaq went on to agree that Barkley’s weight loss journey had been much more impressive. He even complimented Chuck’s new look.

Barkley, like Shaq, has struggled with his weight right from his playing days. The big fella, therefore, completely understands the kind of journey his friend has taken up.

However, staying true to his hilarious personality, Shaq gave a compliment only to roast the Chuckster later on.

Charles Barkley explained his weight loss journey back in May

Like O’Neal, Chuck himself is quite proud of the kind of weight-loss journey that he has been on. Back in May, Barkley claimed that he no longer felt like a ‘fat a**.’

“I’m working out, I’m taking my shot once a week…I started at 352 [lbs.]…And I’m down to 290. I’m starting to feel like a human being, not a fat a** anymore,” Barkley said. He was talking about the Mounjaro drug and its effects on his body.

The antidiabetic medication has emerged as an utterly effective method for people looking to lose weight. Chuck said that his doctor had a hilariously alarming advice for him, with respect to his overall weight. “My doctor told me, she says, there’s a lot of fat young people. Ain’t a lot of fat old people, they’re all dead,” Barkley hilariously added.

Hence, Chuck appears to have changed his approach dramatically, if only to prolong his life.