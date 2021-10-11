“Kevin Durant said its an individual decision, but that’s the antithesis of a pandemic”: Malika Andrews implores Nets superstar to convince Kyrie Irving and get him vaccinated ahead of 2021-22 NBA season

Kyrie Irving has kicked up a tornado of hate after his stubborn refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine, but Kevin Durant is loath to talk about it.

In a pandemic situation that is nearing 2 full years of changing the lives of people worldwide, it is imperative for all of us to work together to try and restore life to normalcy. However, some elements of society have had a hard time digesting some facts related to Covid-19.

It has been proven thoroughly that a vaccinated population is much less likely to be devastated by a surge in Covid cases. People have been presenting different arguments unbacked by data to paint a picture that the Covid vaccines aren’t helping.

However, with over 6.5 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide, these vaccines have been proven to be safe for adults. Those who’re trying to argue about long-term effects of vaccines seem to conveniently overlook the fact that a vaccine dose or a booster shot cannot possibly have any such ramifications.

In light of this situation, it is all the more disappointing to see Kyrie Irving take up such a stance. He’s willing to pay substantial fines in order to prop up an unscientific stance that could cost a lot of lives. And it’s really sad to see such a prominent athlete

“Kevin Durant said its an individual decision, but that’s the antithesis of a pandemic”: Malika Andrews

Malika Andrews did not mince any words while blaming Kevin Durant for taking it easy on his All-Star teammate. The newly-appointed NBA Countdown hosted laid out perfectly the reasons why Kyrie Irving should obey the vaccine mandate, and the role KD should be playing in the locker room for this current situation:

“I asked Kevin Durant how he’s viewing all of this when we were sitting down in Brooklyn on Media Day. He said, ‘You know, it’s an individual decision.'”

“And I understand, in some ways, taking that approach or maybe just save-face-ing forward. But that is the antithesis of what a pandemic is. You do not have the privilege of just looking at yourself.”

“You have to look at the people right next to you, because that’s how we got to this situation. This deadly pandemic that has killed over 700,000 people in the United States.”

“That’s not all on Kyrie, but it’s on all of us to do our part, and his small part is in that locker room.”

