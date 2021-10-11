“This needed to be done”: Chris Webber explains why he’s opening $175 million cannabis facility in Detroit following Hall of Fame induction

Recent Hall of Fame inductee Chris Webber is engaged in a groundbreaking enterprise, setting up a 140,000 square foot cannabis facility.

Cannabis legalization has been on the upswing across various states of the USA in the recent past. States like California have now legalization marijuana for recreational purposes as well.

The NBA has also relaxed its policies regarding marijuana over the recent past. The league suspended its marijuana testing policy ahead of the Orlando DisneyWorld bubble last year. This rule has since stayed in place for the 2020-21 and 21-22 seasons as well.

Former NBA veteran Al Harrington blazed the trail among former players in entering the marijuana business. His venture Viola Brands has already been in business for 10 years. The likes of Allen Iverson have also invested in cannabis businesses recently.

Chris Webber explains why he’s opening $175 million cannabis facility in Detroit

Chris Webber is the latest NBA legend to join in on this fast-growing business. He’s partnered with entrepreneur Lavetta Willis to open Players Only Holdings – a venture in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

Players Only Holdings will be a 60,000-square-foot cultivation space and 80,000-square-foot dispensary along with a private lounge for marijuana consumption.

Webber released the following statement as part of his action plan:

“Name one business where Blacks haven’t been left out. First and foremost, this is about business and access to individuals who are qualified and giving access to the community that was so unfairly targeted by unfair laws, racist laws.”

“Hopefully, there’s a freedom with that. I’ve seen through family, friends, my community. Families devastated by the plant that can cause so much healing and restoration. Now that others try to take advantage of it, it’s funny that I’m even questioned on why I would do it when it’s so obvious that in America, this needs to be done.”

The Detroit legend hopes to offer employment to as many as 5000 people through his latest business.