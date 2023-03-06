“Kevin Durant Shows Up to Teams That are Contenders”: NBA Twitter Mocks Skip Bayless For Declaring KD Better Than LeBron James

It is not much of a debate anymore that which would be coming out of the West this season if we look at all the teams on paper. The Phoenix Suns have turned their season around and have become arguably the best team in the NBA after the addition of Kevin Durant.

And how they have been since his debut, might have led Skip Bayless to already shift his loyalties from Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers to the new-look Suns.

Perhaps, the Fox Sports analyst just wanted to get another one of his LeBron James Tweets out for the day. Whatever might be the case, the man had to bring up LeBron when KD and Co beat the Mavericks on Sunday and the Lakers defeated the Warriors without James in the line-up.

NBA Twitter trolls Skip Bayless as he points out why Kevin Durant is better than LeBron James

As if the 71-year-old’s uncountable Tweets every day about James were not enough already, the man went on to bring The King in unnecessarily when Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis should have been the only focuses of him following their tremendous performance in respective wins.

Kevin Durant proves once again why he has always been a little better than LeBron: He can SHOOT, he can lead the league in free throw shooting … and HE CAN CLUTCH SHOOT FROM DISTANCE AND FROM THE FREE-THROW LINE, AS WE JUST WITNESSED, AGAIN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 5, 2023

And he wonders why players (including KD) hate his guts. NBA Twitter gave him the required belting.

what bout defense, playmaking, leading? Do those things count or omly his strengths matter? — Page Kennedy (@PageKennedy) March 5, 2023

Stop it Skip …… 🤣 🤣 — Tino95 (@tinobest) March 6, 2023

He also just shows up to teams when they are already contenders. — Ben Hamer (@therealbenhamer) March 5, 2023

Why Skip, why ??? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DRVUhiM2O5 — And then, Homer told Bart, don’t be a Simp, son (@November_3rd) March 5, 2023

Nobody in this world is more obsessed with LeBron James than the 71-year-old former ESPN veteran journalist, who was old enough to let go of all the hate in the world 20 years ago. But he still looks like he is just for his hatred for one of the NBA’s greatest of all time.

Bayless and James have a one-sided relationship

Bayless’ entire journalism career took off entirely when he became the official flag bearer of the team “thrash LeBron James”. As of now, not a day goes by without this $17 million-worth man going on a rant about the 19x All-Star, with no response whatsoever.

More than 50% of his Tweets and social media posts are a dig at James or a comparison of him with a player who had an amazing game. Sometimes those are just random stalker-like posts. Anyhow this man knows how to get clicks and make a career out of targeting the greatest athlete of this generation.

