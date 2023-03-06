“Kevin Durant Watching His New Girl Argue With His Old Girl”: Fans Roast Kyrie Irving & Devin Booker For Their Post Game Chirruping

Sunday afternoon saw the fully loaded Phoenix Suns led by Kevin Durant take on his former teammate Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. The game would not be an easy win for the Suns and go down to the wire with Luka Doncic and Devin Booker reigniting the rivalry that started in last year’s Playoffs.

The 126-130 Suns win could easily have been the other way around had Doncic converted a 3-footer which he shockingly missed, to tie the game. That also promoted Booker’s chirruping, which led to an animated scene between the two.

Unfortunately, that became the talking point of a good basketball game. It also led up to a back-and-forth between the Suns’ two-guard and Irving afterward.

Kyrie Irving went at Devin Booker as Kevin Durant looked, sending fans into a frenzy

As KD saw his former teammate speaking in what looked like a non-friendly conversation with his new teammate, Kyrie had a lot to say to Book after the latter’s exchange with Luka late in the game.

And fans reacted to it in the most hilarious fashion.

Some went off at Booker.

How good are the Suns with KD leading their front?

Their 3-0 start with the 4x scoring champ for starters, should tell you what would they be bringing to the table come Playoffs. To put it in perspective, another team that had a superstar signing for them recently is 2-6 since Irving’s arrival.

A mid-season trade, especially with a superstar signing, generally doesn’t work instantly. However, things should be different with the Slim Reaper, who had a 37p/7r/3a game in the highly anticipated game since the trade deadline.

Suns wouldn’t need to play much defense when KD, Book, and CP3 are all hitting, it will be those nights in which they aren’t, and the frequency of those games will determine this season’s NBA champions.

