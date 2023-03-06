“Bronny James is Built Like Dudes in Creed 3”: LeBron James and Wife Savannah Share Picture of 6ft 3′ Star Flexing on IG

Bronny James recently led the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a 64-47 win over Bishop Montgomery to reach the Division I regional Finals. Father LeBron James and mother Savannah James could not be prouder of their eldest.

The couple who regularly attend Bronny’s games whenever they can make time out of their busy schedules used Instagram to declare that the 6ft 3′ guard is H.I.M.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Also read: “Bronny James You Were Special!”: LeBron James Openly Hypes Up His Son After Big Playoff Win vs Former State Champion, Taft

NBA Fans notice the genes that LeBron James has passed on to Bronny

18-year-old Bronny just led his team to the CIF State Finals which he and Zaire Williams missed out on back in 2020, as the Championship game got canceled due to the COVID-19 breakout.

But the fans look more thrilled to see how junior James has got some physical attributes of his father.

That really is a great physique for a high-school kid. The young prince looks well-prepared for college basketball and what lies beyond.

LeBron James is preparing to play with Bronny

Injuries might be troubling him of late, but the ironman of the NBA who has played the most season in the league while missing the least of games is excited about playing with his son when the time comes. Maybe more excited than even winning another championship.

And as we know the determination of this 38-year-old juggernaut of the game, he will make it happen sooner rather than later.

Broony would be eligible for the NBA in 2024 and it’s inevitable that he would get there for the 2024-25 season to play with his father. And so, this preparation of his, as it looks, is going accordingly.

Also read: “Bronny James’ Team is Flexing Too Hard!”: LeBron James’ Sons and Sierra Canyon All Show Up in Kobe Bryant’s ‘Grinch’ Sneakers