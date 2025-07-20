Kevin Durant Snubbing Amen Thompson’s Brother Ausar On IG Resurfaces: “Biggest KD Fan In The World”

Houston Rockets veteran Kevin Durant is an easy man to like and an easier athlete to admire. Having made his debut back in 2007, Durant has managed to win the NBA championship twice, received two Finals MVP awards, an NBA MVP honor, four scoring titles and, of course, the Rookie of the Year in his debut season. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson, like many others, appreciates the veteran forward.

In fact, he follows Durant on Instagram and was happy to admit it, exactly like his brother. Amen, of course, plays alongside Durant for the Houston Rockets and has the luxury of the veteran following him on the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform.

Amen even shared it on a live stream and asserted that he couldn’t leave KD on ‘Follow back,’ an offer that Durant doesn’t seem to be extending to Ausar.

“I am the biggest KD fan in the world,” Amen claimed, before showing Durant’s profile following him for the benefit of the camera. “I gotta follow him,” he added with glee.

At this point, the streamer shifted the focus to Ausar, who was sitting nearby. Ausar revealed that Durant does not follow him, and he also refuses to ‘follow him back!’ for reasons he doesn’t yet understand. “I was already following him,” Ausar commented, a little salty perhaps, despite the attempt to brush it off with humor.

Trying to explain Durant’s actions, Ausar joked, “He likes the chase. That’s why you can’t give people too much,” Amen retorted.

Amen Thompsons live reaction to Kevin Durant following him #LiftOff pic.twitter.com/hSIyq3OLTG — KNAWTNINE (@knawtnine) July 19, 2025

Either way, no one can question the twins’ skill set. In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Rockets selected Amen at No. 4, while the Pistons drafted Ausar with the 5th pick. Both are important players in their respective squads and are expected to have a bright future in the sport.

Amen, of course, has managed to garner considerably more limelight and is fully basking in it as well. He’s also elated to get the chance to play with Durant.

“A lot of stuff I haven’t seen before. He’s one of the greatest players ever, one of the best scorers ever. He’s going to make my life a lot easier,” he said.

When asked about what he had heard about KD so far, Amen added, “I just hear his work ethic is different. I have a different work ethic, too. Combining that, I think it’s going to be fun.”

Hopefully, Amen can deliver the passes that Durant will be expecting from him. The challenge isn’t just to get a ‘Follow’ on social media, it’s also to earn KD’s trust on the court. It’s the least he could do after that ‘Follow Back!’