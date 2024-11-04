Kevin Durant Strongly Responds to Leadership Critics, Mocks the ‘Locker Room Narrative’ Set by Mainstream Media

Nov 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react after a time out late in the second half during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Throughout his 18 years in the NBA, Kevin Durant’s leadership has always been on trial. The 14-time All-Star has always been criticized for not being able to make his teammates better despite all his greatness, something that his once-rival LeBron James is often lauded for.

The topic of leadership was once again reignited by Stephen A. Smith’s recent comments on why he has no hopes for the Phoenix Suns for the 2024-25 season. Smith took to ESPN’s First Take to question Durant’s abilities as a leader. He said, “I don’t question the greatness nor commitment of Kevin Durant… When you are that great, you should be able to be a better leader than he has shown.”

I would disagree stephen. I would argue, passionately, that my intangibles have always been on par with my talent — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 24, 2024



I would disagree Stephen. I would argue, passionately, that my intangibles have always been on par with my talent.”

However, KD had more to say regarding the situation. The Athletic’s Doug Haller spoke with Durant to capture the Suns’ star’s feelings on the leadership narrative regarding him. KD admitted that he is a little frustrated with how the mainstream media portrays his leadership in the locker room.

“To say that I’m just sitting here, you paint this picture of me coming into the locker room, not talking to my teammates, quiet, not talking to my coaches. Like, come on, man. It’s just ridiculous,” Durant said.

The leadership accusations against KD stems from the fact that he has never lead a franchise to ultimate glory. Even though he was the Finals MVP in the Dubs’ two Championships in 2017 and 2018, most people still say Curry was the leader of the team.

Phoenix is the fourth destination of his career. His tenure with the Thunder and the Nets didn’t end in a championship despite both being great squads. These things have fanned the questions around the 36-year-old’s leadership.

Durant’s teammates and coaches view him as a leader

The 2024-25 season is Mike Budenholzer’s first season as the head coach of the Suns. In the short time that he’s been with the team, he has claimed that Durant’s involvement has been “off the charts.” The veteran coach has also said that the 11-time All-NBA member has set the tone for the entire team.

On the other hand, his teammates couldn’t stop raving about the work ethic of the veteran forward either. KD’s approach to his workouts has inspired the players in Phoenix.

Suns point guard, Tyus Jones, claimed that Durant’s work ethic is “contagious”. Jones added, “He’s an all-time great. You see him showing up, going 110 percent each and every day, working on his craft. Even in Year 18, he’s still looking for ways to get better. He’s still pushing himself to get better. How do you not do the same?”

Despite the criticism that Durant has received, everyone around him claims that he’s a terrific leader. The Suns are 5-1 to start the season under Durant’s leadership. But critics won’t change their mind unless they can go all the way.