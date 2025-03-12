Lou Williams Shares 3-Word Advice for Kevin Durant Ahead of Potential Summer Exit From Suns

Lou Williams shared a three-word warning for Kevin Durant as the superstar forward prepares for his likely exit from the Phoenix Suns. After two championships with the seemingly unstoppable Golden State Warriors, KD’s has struggled to accumulate much playoff success since leaving the Bay.

Williams kept his stance blunt. “No more superteams,” he insisted on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year hopes Durant decides to join one of the up-and-coming teams in the league. Williams named the San Antonio Spurs as an ideal landing spot for the 36-year-old.

“You (Durant) go to San Antonio, it’s gonna be the Wemby and De’Aaron Fox show,” Williams explained. “KD, you’ll be there, I’m not gonna say Kevin Durant is gonna be a third option, but you can allow these young guys to be the focal point of what they’re building.”

Williams believes that if Durant were to choose another star-studded roster, such as the Lakers or Mavs, it would simply be a repeat of his previous situations in Brooklyn and Phoenix. The 17-year veteran believes choosing youth is KD’s best chance at winning at this stage in his career.

With the Suns’ continued struggles, it appears to be a certainty that KD will end his tenure with the team this summer. Durant has made unexpected free agency decisions in the past, so his new home remains a mystery.

Several teams will aggressively pursue Durant in free agency

While there’s no way of knowing where KD will land this summer, there’s little doubt that he’ll have several suitors looking to add his elite three-level scoring to their core. Some destinations are more realistic than others, but the 15-time All-Star was already linked to potential trades leading up to February’s trade deadline.

The Houston Rockets are one of the teams interested in Durant earlier this year and could decide to pursue him again this summer. The franchise already boasts several rising stars in Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, and Alperen Sengun, but Durant could be the missing piece that transforms the team into contenders.

With nearly 17 seasons of service under his belt, time is starting to run out for KD to make another serious run at an NBA championship. Choosing a team that doesn’t rely on him to score 30 points a night to win may be the legend’s best course of action.