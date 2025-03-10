“Kevin Durant Will Be A Maverick Next Season”: KD’s ‘Secretive’ Conversation With Jason Kidd Has Mavs Fans Excited

The NBA rumor mill continues to churn out fascinating narratives based solely off of a couple seconds of interactions. On Sunday night, Kevin Durant and the Suns were in Dallas to take on the injury-ridden Mavericks. However, along with Durant’s 21-9-8 score line and the 125-116 win for Phoenix, fans caught an interesting moment during the Western Conference clash.

Durant was spotted exchanging words with Mavs head coach Jason Kidd on the sidelines. Though it was a minor interaction, the Dallas fanbase is facing a rather dismal campaign and were in need of whatever excitement they could find.

Since trading Luka Doncic on the night of February 1st, the Texan city and its fanbase have faced a downward spiral unlike any modern sports franchise. The reigning Western Conference champions are almost out of the Play-In picture as both Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis remain sidelined with injury.

As such, Mavericks fans seem to be looking to next season already. And they’re hoping that the off-season will bring them a third superstar in Durant.

During their matchup, KD and Kidd spoke to each other with their hands covering their mouths, something players typically do when they want to hide their conversations from the media. Some of the Mavericks faithful believe that the secretive nature of the interaction reveals Durant’s intention of playing in Dallas.

KEVIN DURANT WILL BE A MAVERICK NEXT SEASON 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/2e8M8im2jT — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) March 9, 2025

The 2014 NBA MVP recently affirmed his goals for his final few seasons in the NBA. “I want my career to end on my terms,” Durant reflected.

With the Phoenix Suns also teetering on Play-In contention, there are already rumors abound that Durant’s terms don’t involve a long-term future in Arizona. If the Mavericks are to be his sixth NBA team, KD would also get to reunite with his former teammate in Irving.

Despite being plagued by injuries during their stint in Brooklyn, the two did display a potent partnership during their few healthy minutes on the court. And Mavs fans are certainly excited for a potential second coming of that dynamic duo.

Much needed reunion I can’t wait 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EHy7wRipSq — EXTREMELY Depressed Kai Fan ❶❶ (@Sanity2x) March 9, 2025

Durant was also among the superstars to share their well wishes with Irving after he suffered a tragic ACL tear last week. However, the most suggestive factor in all of this conjecture is KD’s current situation in Phoenix.

With a 30-34 record, they are currently 1.5 games behind the 10th seeded Mavericks. While their Sunday night win helped them close the gap, Durant probably didn’t see the twilight of his career ending in a dogfight for the Play-In tournament. The dismal 2024-25 season has already created contention in the Suns roster.

Ahead of the trade deadline in February, the front office was allegedly fielding calls for the Slim Reaper. The reports became so public that KD himself addressed them. And since Phoenix failed to find a landing spot for the 36-year-old, fans believe there’s an air of tension in the Suns locker room now.

Yeah he ah mav lmfaoooo — Wizely 🫥🌙 (@Wizelycook) March 9, 2025

Shams Charania recently added fuel to the fire. The ESPN Insider shared that the Suns will continue fielding calls for Durant this off-season. With the highest payroll in the league, Phoenix doesn’t have the flexibility to make big moves without moving one of their big names.

Given Devin Booker’s tenure with the franchise and Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause, that leaves KD as the odd man out. If the Suns intend to work with Durant to find him a landing spot this summer, perhaps the Dallas Mavericks will be near the top of his list.