Kevin Durant to The Suns is Unlike Any Trade JJ Redick Has Seen: “Greatest Player Traded Mid-season Since Wilt Chamberlain”

When the Brooklyn Nets’ open-to-trading Kevin Durant news came out after Kyrie Irving had already joined Luka Doncic in Dallas, we knew anywhere the Slim Reaper goes; the team becomes a top contender immediately. However, before the start of the season, few of us would have thought it’d be the Phoenix Suns.

That’s what mid-season trades do. A team most often gets a piece that they have been looking to add in a particular summer only after the trade deadline comes close in February.

It’s not something new, it has been going on since olden times. However, according to JJ Redick, no trade has been as impactful as this one since Wilt Chamberlain’s trade from San Francisco Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also read: “My Favorite Player As A Kid Was Kevin Durant”: Mikal Bridges’ Ironic Admission On How He Looked Up To

JJ Redick hadn’t witnessed anything like a Kevin Durant trade mid-season

In a recent drop Old Man and The Three solo drop on YouTube, former Clippers sharpshooter JJ Redick talked about some mid-season trades from Dikembe Mutombo to the Sixers in 2001, Pau Gasol to the Lakers in 2008, to Marc Gasol to the Raptors in 2019 and PJ Tucker to the Bucks in 2021.

He extrapolated how All-Star and Hall of Fame level players have failed to win a championship for franchises already having a superstar but also some others who just needed a role player to add to their squad as the final piece of the puzzle to win it all.

And then he said, “We just witnessed the greatest player getting traded mid-season since Wilt Chamberlain,” in one of many hilarious bloopers. Enjoy it in the following embed.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal is 4 inches shorter!”: Victor Wembanyama Finally has his Height Measured and it’s Not Funny

Are KD and the Suns winning anything this year?

This one, like most of Redick’s analysis, is on point. The addition of Mutombo did not work out for Allen Iverson’s Philly in winning a Championship but got him the furthest to the Finals.

For the Pistons, the addition of not a leading stopper or scorer in Rasheed Wallace did it. Didn’t work for Pau (a future first-ballot HOF) the year he was added but did for Marc and PJ’s teams instantly.

And so if KD and the Suns do not win it this year, JJ’s theory suggests they will win one or probably even two in the upcoming seasons.

Also read: “Never Talked About Bronny James”: Stephen A Smith Concerned For LeBron James’ son Following ESPN’s Mock Draft