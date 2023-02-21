“Shaquille O’Neal is 4 inches shorter!”: Victor Wembanyama Finally has his Height Measured and it’s Not Funny

Oct 4, 2022; Henderson, NV, USA; Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on during the game against the NBA G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

There is a new NBA prospect to drool over! All the flashy point guards and athletic forwards can move aside now. We have a unicorn on our hands. And it looks as though he keeps growing! The latest measurements on Victor Wembanyama prove he is 4 inches taller than Shaquille O’Neal!

Yes, if you thought Shaq was big and tall, think again, Wembanyama, the French prodigy was measured by ESPN recently and the results are nothing less than shocking.

There is something about his game too. The center does not play like a center. He has the crafty skills of a guard and his pull-up jump shot reminds us of a certain Kevin Durant. Except, his release point is much higher. That is a deadly thing to even imagine. So, just how tall is he?

God, he’s a whole four inches taller than Shaq 😳 https://t.co/VUwbDTLoGM — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) February 21, 2023

Victor Wembanyama’s incredible height is revealed to be 7’5″!

As per the latest from ESPN, Victor Wembanyama’s latest measurements reveal that he is 7 feet 5 inches tall, with shoes, and 7 feet 4 inches without shoes. That, to us is simply monumental.

He is a clear 4 inches taller than Shaquille O’Neal. A man, who is widely considered the most dominant center in NBA history. And as a prospect, he is more hyped than LeBron James.

We actually do not think a player with his skill set and size has appeared in the NBA. Not in drafts nor overseas, yet. A 7-5 center with a skill set that can dazzle most guards, let alone other centers is bewildering.

And what’s more, with the array of physical trainers at his disposal, the young Frenchman is taking care of his body the right way. Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress had a chance to spend some time with the phenom and his routine is eye-opening.

I spent a week in Paris with Victor Wembanyama seeing his preparations for being the No. 1 pick in the draft, including staying healthy. Story on what we learned: https://t.co/Ll8zTLz057 pic.twitter.com/jkyjY1PFQT — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 20, 2023

Why Victor Wembanyama has everyone salivating

Seldom do you come across a player who combines such skill and size? LeBron James in 2003 had scouts salivating and Victor Wembanyama has more or less the same effect.

Since then the game has evolved tremendously. And Wemby’s style of play is characteristic of the offenses that we see today. Except he can also knock most shots out of orbit. Around the rim and at the perimeter too. Quite ridiculous, if you ask us.

🧵🧵 Victor Wembanyama Thread 🧵🧵 Some of the most absurdly eye-popping offensive plays made by Vic this year. He’s 7’4″. What… what do you even do with this? pic.twitter.com/8X8HKAeRCH — The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) February 20, 2023

Victor represents a facet of the game that we saw coming. A hybrid of skill and size. One that if realized, will change the game completely.

