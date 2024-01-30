How Many Rings Does LeBron James Have and Other FAQs About Lakers Superstar’s Championships

LeBron James had to wait a long time for his first ring, but once it arrived, he added a few more in a relatively quick time to his collection. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is among the handful of players who have won four championship rings in the 21st century.

Only 11 players, including James, have achieved that feat. However, none comes close to the four-time MVP in racking up the NBA Finals MVP award along with championship rings. Here’s everything you need to know about James’ exploits in the NBA Finals.

How many Rings does LeBron James have?

LeBron James has won four rings. His first came in his ninth season in the NBA. He had previously lost twice in the NBA Finals before winning in his third trip to the Championship series.

When did LeBron James win his first ring?

LeBron James won his first ring in the 2011-12 season with the Miami Heat following a 4-1 win in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They had lost in the Finals in six games against the Dallas Mavericks the previous year. James has since won three more rings.

When did LeBron James win his most recent ring?

LeBron James won his most recent championship ring in the 2019-20 NBA season. The four-time NBA MVP led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA title since the 2009-2010 season. James and the Lakers beat the King’s former team, the Miami Heat, 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

How many teams has LeBron James won a ring with?

LeBron James has won a ring with three different NBA teams. He led the Miami Heat to back-to-back NBA titles in 2011 and 2012. He won his third title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. The 20-time All-Star won his fourth ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

What is the cost of LeBron James’ Championship Rings?

LeBron James’ four championship rings are priceless to him. For the general public, they can be costly as well. Jostens, the jeweler who designed the Heat’s 2011 championship ring, sold replicas for $3,200. The exact cost of the 2013 replica ring is unclear. However, it was designed by the same jeweler who made the Heat’s 2012 rings. So they presumably cost around $5,000. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kay Jewelers sold replicas of their 2016 rings on the team’s website for $11,999. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 championship rings cost upwards of $20,000.

While these are manufacturing costs, if James’ championship rings enter into an auction, they will each easily fetch upwards of $200,000-300,000.

How many NBA Finals MVPs has LeBron James won?

LeBron James has won four NBA Finals MVPs. He’s second all-time on the list of most Finals MVPs awards, trailing only Michael Jordan, who won it six times with the Chicago Bulls. James is the only player to win the Finals MVP with three different teams. He did it with the Miami Heat (2011, 2012), Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), and the Los Angeles Lakers (2020).

How many NBA Finals series has LeBron James lost?

LeBron James has lost six NBA Finals series. In 2007, he lost in his first trip to the Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were swept 4-0 by the San Antonio Spurs. James’ second Finals defeat came in 2011. He and the Miami Heat lost 4-2 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Spurs returned to haunt James in 2014 and handed him the third Finals defeat of his career. Between 2015 and 2018, James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors contested the Finals four times. Cleveland won in 2016 but lost in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Which teams did LeBron James defeat to win his rings?

LeBron James has beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and the Miami Heat to win his rings. The four-time MVP led the Miami Heat to a 4-1 series win over the Thunder in 2011 and a 4-3 win over the Spurs in 2012. In 2016, James and the Cavaliers became the first team in NBA history to mount a comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. It was Cleveland’s first NBA title ever.

In 2020, James led the Lakers to the NBA title in his second season with the franchise. He and the Lakers beat his former team, the Miami Heat, 4-2 in the NBA Finals.