Kevin Durant Trade Thwarted Over Suns’ Demand for “Massive Return,” Heat Getting Comfortable With Andrew Wiggins

The Miami Heat were able to revamp their roster after finally coming to terms on a Jimmy Butler deal with the Golden State Warriors. The team reportedly had the opportunity to make an even bigger move by acquiring Kevin Durant, but the Suns’ asking price was too rich for Miami’s blood.

Brian Windhorst stated that while the Suns and Heat engaged in talks surrounding the 14-time All-Star, Miami was never willing to meet Phoenix’s astronomical asking price. Windhorst underlined that he now believes KD will remain in Phoenix, but notes a Miami trade was offered. Windhorst said on ESPN’s Get Up,

“I do think there was some on both sides. But in the cursory discussions from what I heard… Phoenix was looking for a massive return for Kevin Durant; the Heat weren’t really into that game.”

Windhorst underlined how the Heat had become comfortable acquiring Andrew Wiggins from the Warriors rather than giving up a haul for the aging Durant. The 29-year-old has stepped his game up after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign marred by personal issues, including the death of his father, Mitchell. Now, Wiggins will likely slide into Butler’s former role as a starting forward in Miami.

Considering the Heat have already made their big move, and Durant has made his disinterest in a return to Golden State clear, Windhorst was confident that the 36-year-old wouldn’t be going anywhere. Phoenix could be left to figure out how to improve the team around the roster they already have. With little flexibility and three max contracts, though, the middling Suns could struggle to make any meaningful changes.

Phoenix could be stuck with their current core

While Durant sticking around certainly isn’t the worst thing for the Suns, the franchise will have serious concerns if they are unable to move Bradley Beal and his no-trade clause by today’s deadline. Phoenix has been trying to move the three-time All-Star for the majority of the season, but Beal’s $50 million salary and unwillingness to move to most franchises has made it difficult for the Suns to improve. Outside of adding center Nick Richards, the Suns have been unable to make any notable additions to the roster this season.

Now, it seems that the Suns will be forced to play out the rest of the season with their current core. While the addition of Richards has improved their interior game, Phoenix has still struggled to mesh as a unit as the year has gone on. Barely hanging on to the 10th seed in the Western Conference, the Suns will be in serious danger of missing the entire postseason.