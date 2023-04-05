Kevin Durant Understands What Dillon Brooks Is Trying to do, Becoming NBA’s Villain: “I Can Respect It”

Dillon Brooks has become the NBA’s biggest villain in recent times, which looks more like his will than his nature. And Kevin Durant, who unwillingly was one of the league’s most hated players, understands why the Grizzlies guard wants it.

Brooks has earned himself a better reputation playing this character than his primary role with his team, i.e., to be the defender that guards the opposition’s best player and be a good 3-and-D player around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane.

The Slim Reaper thinks the 6ft 7’ guard is doing both bits quite well by being who he is, and he respects that.

Kevin Durant respects Dillon Brooks being the villain of the NBA

In a recent interview on ‘the etcs’ podcast on his own media platform, the Boardroom, the 13x All-Star took time to talk about Brooks who has been messing with some legendary players like Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Russell Westbrook, who also happen to be KD’s former teammates.

“It’s just a part of the role he has to play for his team,” Durant said. “And we’ve seen so many players in the history of the game that we all love for doing the same stuff. It is who he is, and he’s standing on that. I can respect it.”

Is it really who Brooks is?

Everything else Durant said can be true, but it cannot be who Brooks actually is. He is just playing a character, and he is good at it. I mean, just look at this man.

To add to the point, he wasn’t doing all this throughout the last year when he was even a better player compared to this season’s form of his.

The persona only came into the limelight after the Grizzlies matched up with the Warriors in the 2022 Conference Semi-finals. It can be his image to run along with now, but it isn’t his true nature as that of say, Patrick Beverley.