Shaquille O’Neal Endorses Charles Barkley’s ‘Bum’ Comment Aimed at Suns’ Superstar Kevin Durant

Shaquille O’Neal is a man who isn’t afraid to be controversial. Over the years, Big Diesel has made some bold statements, many of which are highly debatable. From his thoughts on the GOAT debate to his ridiculous belief that the moon is closer to him than LA. The list goes on and on.

Well, the four-time NBA Champion is back at it again. Sharing a story on Instagram, Shaq seems to have sided with his good friend Charles Barkley, who recently made headlines for his criticism of Kevin Durant.

Shaquille O’Neal supports Charles Barkley’s criticism of Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley recently made headlines when he appeared on a recent episode of First Take. The Round Mound of Rebound took aim at the league and Kevin Durant, criticizing the concept of “load management”. He even went so far as to underhandedly refer to KD as an “overpaid bum.”

Well, since the interview, Sir Charles has received both praise and backlash alike. One man, who seems to be on his side, is Shaquille O’Neal. The Big Aristotle recently shared the clip of Charles on Instagram. Perhaps approving of his fellow analyst’s words.

Things are certainly heating up between the old heads and the current generation. While he hasn’t gone on record, to the naked eye, it looks like Shaq agrees that the modern NBA player, Durant included, is extremely overpaid.

However, the Slim Reaper isn’t one to take criticism lying down. There is a good chance that he will soon reply to these critiques, and when that happens, both Barkley and O’Neal will be on his hit list.

Shaq and Kevin Durant exchanged “pleasantries” recently on Twitter

Given the potential war of words that is soon to come, it is important to remember that both Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Durant roasted each other recently. Earlier this year, Shaq and KD got into it, after the latter claimed that O’Neal “doesn’t know the ball,” due to his lack of knowledge about Rui Hachimura. Well, Diesel being who he is, clapped back, claiming he at least knew when to go bald.

i don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair,or decide to cut it when i was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 28, 2023

Safe to say the two aren’t exactly the biggest fans of one another right now. Their interactions in the coming days will be interesting to see.

