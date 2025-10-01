Grayson Allen Breaks Down Suns’ New Identity Without Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant makes life easier for others on the court. There’s no doubt about that, irrespective of what your opinion is on his legacy without the Golden State Warriors. The Suns’ Grayson Allen spoke on the this.

Talking to SiriusXM NBA Radio, Allen laid out what to expect from the Suns roster ahead of the 2025/26 season. The biggest change? They don’t have a guy like KD to give the ball to, one of the greatest scorers of all time, and hope for buckets.

Allen knows that the Suns have to be more competitive and show an “edge” over their opponents to get the better of them. Offensively, they don’t have the “big three” of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal anymore. Durant and Beal were shipped off over the summer. So, they have to get their defensive game on point.

“The more we can rebound the ball and go and create easier looks for us offensively, it’ll be better for us,” Allen said.

“We don’t have a guy like KD who can shoot over everyone, and you just give him the ball. Like, we’re gonna have to create advantages for our teammates, we’re gonna have to get out there and run, and really be connected.”

“We’re going to have to create advantages for our teammates”@Suns guard Grayson Allen explains to @TermineRadio and @JumpShot8 what sets this season’s roster apart from previous ones pic.twitter.com/Nf4T3oxC0Z — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 1, 2025

Durant was by no means a pillar of the Suns. He was good, yes and averaged 26.8 points in just under 150 games over two years. But, system-wise, the group never really clicked. Across the three seasons he called Phoenix home, they missed the playoffs twice.

However, Durant is a future Hall of Famer, and having him on any roster is a massive advantage. The Suns will miss his offensive output, and Allen and Co. will surely feel his absence on that front.

Additionally, Durant didn’t appear too happy, and a move in the 2025 summer seemed inevitable. He wanted to join a franchise that could help him win his first ring without Stephen Curry, and he picked the Houston Rockets. With Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and more rising stars, they have a genuine chance in the West.

Meanwhile, Phoenix now builds around Booker as the focal point of their new project. Both Durant and his former side are firmly focused on the future.