“Kevin Durant will eventually get going in the clutch”: James Harden holds out hope for the Nets superstar following 34 point outburst against Knicks

James Harden reassures Nets fans on Kevin Durant becoming great in the clutch once again following win over Knicks.

Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 61 points tonight against the New York Knicks in a thrilling 112-110 finish in Barclay’s center. Julius Randle along with Alec Burks, the latter of who has just replaced Kemba Walker on the starting lineup, combined for a respectable 49 points, with some assistance from Evan Fournier in the clutch.

James Johnson however, would be the Nets’ savior as he drained two clutch free throws with 2.2 seconds on the clock to put BKN up for good. James Harden outshined everybody as he dropped 34 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists all while shooting 55% from the field.

Also read: “Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson are the 2 that come to mind immediately”: Kobe Bryant named the iconic scoring title champions as his most vicious competitors in interview with Ernie Johnson

Kevin Durant was no scrub either as, though he did shoot 9-23 from the field, he did rack up 27 points and 9 assists, while being great in the clutch. Harden on the other hand, seems to believe that KD can still improve in that department.

James Harden on Kevin Durant’s clutch play.

Following the win over the New York Knicks, James Harden took to his post-game presser to talk about the victory and his bounce-back performance. Here, he would also imply that he holds out hope for Durant to get better in the clutch. “Kevin’s obviously one of them ones. He’s going to get going eventually.”

“Kevin’s obviously one of them ones. He’s gonna get going eventually.” -James Harden on Kevin Durant in the clutch — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) December 1, 2021

Also read: “These are for you and your sister!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo brings NBA Twitter to its knees after giving away his shoes and jersey to young fans

Funnily enough, on the offensive end of the floor, Kevin Durant was quite solid in the clutch. The ‘clutch’ is defined as the final 5 minutes of a game where a team is within 5 points or less from the team that is leading. In this time slot, KD went 2-4 and made all of his free throws, igniting the Nets win.

Overall however, Durant hasn’t been all too great in the clutch as he’s only scored a combined 28 points in 7 clutch situations, shooting 42% from the field.