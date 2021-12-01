Basketball

“Kevin Durant will eventually get going in the clutch”: James Harden holds out hope for the Nets superstar following 34 point outburst against Knicks

“Kevin Durant will eventually get going in the clutch”: James Harden holds out hope for the Nets superstar following 34 point outburst against Knicks
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Devin Booker has re-aggravated his left hamstring injury": Fans have reason to be scared as the Suns star leaves the game with a very worrying sense of deja-vu
Next Article
"Kevin Durant just did what LeBron James runs from!": NBA Analyst Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star after KD drills clutch FTs in Nets' win vs Knicks
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant just did what LeBron James runs from!": NBA Analyst Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star after KD drills clutch FTs in Nets' win vs Knicks
“Kevin Durant just did what LeBron James runs from!”: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star after KD drills clutch FTs in Nets’ win vs Knicks

Despite having a rough night, Kevin Durant came through for the Brooklyn Nets in the…