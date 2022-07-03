‘Warriors have interest in trading for Kevin Durant’: ESPN Analyst drops bomb on Stephen Curry pairing up with the $48 million man

NBA Redditor announces major news about Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors and their potential pursuit of Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors may have just won the NBA championship, but there could be trouble for them already.

For starters, this franchise has already lost two key players during this year’s free agency, in Otto Porter Jr., and Gary Payton II.

Then, they also see that the Western Conference could be back to being its impossibly difficult normal, with teams like the Clippers and Nuggets getting back to full strength.

Overall, it’s not looking good. More than anything else, the franchise needs its younger players in Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman to come good during this season. If not, then to repeat as champions could become a near-impossible goal to accomplish.

But, what if this franchise didn’t have to rely on their youngsters. What if, they went for a certain bigger name, that they did have the pleasure of doing business with for 3 years? What if they went for Kevin Durant?

NBA Insider Marc Spears recently got on ESPN radio, where he revealed some serious information. And well, let’s just say, if you’re a fan of any team in the NBA, you’re going to want to see it.

Marc Spears reveals what Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ plans are in case of Kevin Durant

Yes, NBA fans. It may be time to be worried once again.

After the Warriors lost the players they did in free agency, many feel that the franchise doesn’t have quite the required level of firepower. And, it seems that the Warriors’ front office may be thinking the exact same thing.

Why do we say that? Well, because Reddit user LOVEGOD77 recently put a post out, with the following text.

“Marc Spears just said on ESPN Radio that Golden State has interest in trading for KD

That’s really it.

The Warriors legitimately have one of the best packages for the Nets as well. I am certain that the FO would move off of Draymond Green they still don’t like each other.

Don’t come at me, I’m just the messenger.”

As we said, it may be time to get worried about this one.

Golden State has one of the best front offices in the league right now. So, if the franchise is showing any interest, there is a very good chance it happens.

Worse yet, the Warriors have enough young players, and assets, to make an enticing offer to the Nets.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant could band together to be a cheat code once again.

