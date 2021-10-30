“Kevin Durant’s 7 best investments”: The two-time NBA champion has fundings in cryptocurrency, delivery startups, and a digital fitness company, to name a few.

Sports journalist Nathan Baugh shares NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s best investments. The two-time NBA champion has investments in cryptocurrency, delivery startups, and a digital fitness company, to name a few.

The current crop of NBA stars are not only great ball players but business savvy as well. These pro athletes know how to grow their money, especially with the multimillion-dollar contracts offered to them. LeBron James recently became the first active NBA player to be a billionaire.

One such superstar whose investments have not been very public is Kevin Durant. The Nets superstar recently signed a $198M extension with the Nets organization. According to Forbes, Durant ranks 3rd as the highest-paid player in the league.

The 33-year old has investments in more than 80 companies through his firm Thirty Five Ventures. Durant would be reportedly making $87.9M this year, including his off-court earnings.

Sports journalist Nathan Baugh listed down KD’s seven best investments. The eleven-time All-Star has investments in a wide array of industries.

Kevin Durant’s top investments, according to Nathan Baugh.

Kevin Durant is one of the best investors on the planet. He’s earned $272M from NBA contracts and built a business empire off the court. THREAD: KD’s 7 best investments. — Nathan Baugh (@nathanbaugh27) October 29, 2021

1. Coinbase KD invested in Coinbase in 2017. With Coinbase’s ~$100B IPO in April, he earned a 61x return. KD didn’t say how much he invested, but with a usual check size of $250K – $1M, it’s reasonable he made anywhere between $15.2M and $61M. pic.twitter.com/YP6Ta2fMI9 — Nathan Baugh (@nathanbaugh27) October 29, 2021

2. Overtime Before Overtime realized its vision of an elite high school basketball league, KD invested in its 2018 $9.5M Series A. Overtime is now valued at $250M+ after its April ’21 raise, including investment from: – Jeff Bezos

– Drake

– Alexis Ohanian — Nathan Baugh (@nathanbaugh27) October 29, 2021

3. Robinhood KD invested in Robinhood in 2017 at a $1.2B valuation. In July, Robinhood made its debut on the stock market at a $32B valuation. That’s a cool 2,500% return for KD. — Nathan Baugh (@nathanbaugh27) October 29, 2021

4. Postmates KD invested $1M into the delivery startup in 2016. As part of a marketing campaign, he personally delivered Nikes around NYC for Postmates. Fast forward to 2020 and Uber acquired Postmates for $2.6B, earning Durant a $15M payday. pic.twitter.com/lBZurtqgzs — Nathan Baugh (@nathanbaugh27) October 29, 2021

5. Acorns KD on his 2016 Acorns investment: “Supporting up-and-coming generations by tackling tough issues and empowering them with the tools for success has always been a priority.” Acorns helps young people invest using change and is going public at a $2.2B valuation. — Nathan Baugh (@nathanbaugh27) October 29, 2021

6. Dapper Labs Before NFTs blew up, KD invested in Dapper Labs at a $2.6B valuation. Since, the company announced a partnership with the NFL, launched WNBA cards, and raised a $250M Series D valuing it at $7.6B. You know Dapper Labs as the maker of NBA Top Shot. — Nathan Baugh (@nathanbaugh27) October 29, 2021

7. Whoop KD first invested in the digital fitness company in 2017 with Whoop valued at $128M. Its recent Series F valued it at $3.6B. That’s a 2,800% return in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/dIrZNY1RFJ — Nathan Baugh (@nathanbaugh27) October 29, 2021

