“Eat, Learn, Play”: Ayesha Curry Revealed How Her Venture With Husband Stephen Curry Aimed to Provide For Families During the Pandemic

In an attempt to give back to society, Stephen Curry along with his wife Ayesha Curry launched a foundation ‘Eat, Learn Play’ in July 2019. Ayesha Curry, in an interview with Forbes, discussed the initial days of the foundation and how they acted during the pandemic.

“So my husband, Stephen [Curry] and I launched ‘Eat, Learn, Play’ in July of 2019. So, right before the pandemic hit, and we were such a baby of a foundation, still are. But, we had to act quickly once the pandemic hit.”

Although the foundation attempts to improve the condition children of in the Oakland community, providing nutrition, quality education, and safe places to play, during the pandemic they tried to reach and help most of the people. It was then that Currys realised that they could create a great ecosystem to feed and uplift the community. Explaining the current model of the foundation, Ayesha said,

“We were able to partner with people throughout the community, with restaurants throughout the community, with organizations that were doing amazing work already, like World Central Kitchen, and feed the community.”

Claiming that Eat, Learn, Play is now placing a special emphasis on the education side of things, it has now ventured into building more libraries in Oakland.

“In the Oakland community, only 20% of public schools have a library for kids to access books. So for us, we’ve been working with little town libraries to put 150 small libraries across the community, so that kids have access to free books anytime they want.”

Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s efforts to help the community have been beyond admirable thus far. Given how much time, money, and effort they’ve given to the foundation already, it almost seems like no surprise that it has helped so many people. That said, there is still a long road ahead.

Ayesha Curry and ‘Eat, Pray, Learn’ are looking to raise money

Ayesha and Stephen Curry have already put in $6 million from their very own pockets to fund the foundation’s philanthropic activities. However, given how many need help, they do need more. With that in mind, the Currys have now set out to raise $50 million for the cause. Speaking to CBS News on the matter, the following is what Stephen Curry said on the matter.

“These kids deserve an opportunity to achieve their full potential, especially those from the Black and Brown communities”

Joining her husband in the sentiment, Ayesha Curry also made a statement.

“It’s the fact that these are three very simple things in life that every child should have access to, and so when you’re not afforded these things, it’s like, how can I even dream?”

The Curry family seems to genuinely feel for the cause here. It is no wonder that Eat, Play, Love has done such a stellar job in just the four years it has been around. Given how motivated the Currys are, that seems unlikely to change either.