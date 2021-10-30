“Somebody call Torey Craig an ambulance”: Kevin Durant’s crossover on the Pacers guard has the Twitterati in awe of the him

NBA superstar Kevin Durant sends Pacers guard Torey Craig back to Indiana. The two-time Finals MVP performs a sensational crossover and backs it up with a 3-pointer.

It was a great night for the Nets fans as their team beat the Pacers 105-98, with James Harden having a sensational 29-points performance. The Beard made 16 of his 19 free throws and shot 50.0% from beyond the arc.

However, it was Kevin Durant’s ankle breaker that stole the show. The four-time scoring champion performed a sensational crossover on Pacers guard Torey Craig. KD followed it up, syncing a 3-pointer.

Durant had the Nets bench stunned with his handles, who couldn’t contain their excitement. The Nets needed this win after being off to a bumpy start this season.

KD surprised the crowd at Barclays Center with a sensational crossover move. The league has rarely seen a seven-foot player have such handles. Durant’s move sent Twitter into a tizzy.

Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s crossover move.

KD exhibited the skills of a guard during tonight’s match against the Pacers. The superstar notched a triple-double with 22-points and 11-rebounds on an incredible 70% shooting from the field.

With the passing of each day, Durant seems to make his case for the best player on the planet stronger. The Nets fans have a lot of reasons to rejoice with tonight’s win, whether it was KD’s handles or Harden finding his rhythm back.