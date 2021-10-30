“Somebody call Torey Craig an ambulance”: Kevin Durant’s crossover on the Pacers guard has the Twitterati in awe of the him

NBA superstar Kevin Durant sends Pacers guard Torey Craig back to Indiana. The two-time Finals MVP performs a sensational crossover and backs it up with a 3-pointer.
It was a great night for the Nets fans as their team beat the Pacers 105-98, with James Harden having a sensational 29-points performance. The Beard made 16 of his 19 free throws and shot 50.0% from beyond the arc.
However, it was Kevin Durant’s ankle breaker that stole the show. The four-time scoring champion performed a sensational crossover on Pacers guard Torey Craig. KD followed it up, syncing a 3-pointer.
Durant had the Nets bench stunned with his handles, who couldn’t contain their excitement. The Nets needed this win after being off to a bumpy start this season.
KD surprised the crowd at Barclays Center with a sensational crossover move. The league has rarely seen a seven-foot player have such handles. Durant’s move sent Twitter into a tizzy.
KD exhibited the skills of a guard during tonight’s match against the Pacers. The superstar notched a triple-double with 22-points and 11-rebounds on an incredible 70% shooting from the field.
Top 3 ever
Ankle breaker of the year😤
Kd says to Craig allow me to have this dance gets to his spot elevates MAMA THERE GOES THAT MAN
@LataviusBolden kd made that man touch the earth 🌎!
That slide on the ground had to feel like it was 10 mins long
call him am ambulance, omg
With the passing of each day, Durant seems to make his case for the best player on the planet stronger. The Nets fans have a lot of reasons to rejoice with tonight’s win, whether it was KD’s handles or Harden finding his rhythm back.