Kevin Durant’s Ex-Podcast Host Urges Jimmy Butler to Join the Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler has been in the headlines for the past several days with reports claiming that he is looking to part ways with the Miami Heat. Eddie Gonzalez, former co-host of Kevin Durant’s The ETCs podcast, used this opportunity to try to convince Butler to join the Phoenix Suns.

Following Butler’s 35-point triple-double in a 124-125 overtime loss against the Detroit Pistons, Gonzalez reposted a tweet with Jimmy Buckets’ stat line from tonight and wrote “Come home Jimmy Butler”.

Come home Jimmy Butler https://t.co/pquH38gK1K — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) December 17, 2024

Gonzalez clarified his use of “home” in a follow-up tweet, sharing a photo of Butler and Durant from the 2016 Olympics. This implied that “home” referred to teaming up with KD in Phoenix.

The Suns have become one of the top contenders to acquire Butler. According to Brian Windhorst, there is mutual interest between Butler and the Arizona side. However, the potential obstacle is that Bradley Beal would need to be included in any trade, and he has a full No Trade Clause in his current contract.

Meanwhile, the Shams Charania-Bernie Lee controversy has also gone viral on social media, becoming another hot topic in the ongoing conversation about Butler’s trade.

Butler’s agent got into a disagreement with Charania

Charania dished a “breaking news” on X, suggesting Lee indicated that Butler was on the lookout for a new team to join. The three preferred destinations were Dallas, Houston, and Golden State.

Butler’s agent instantly disregarded this “utter made-news” news, claiming that the NBA insider attached his name to this story without any justification.

“Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bullsh*t because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge,” Lee wrote.

The two engaged in a back-and-forth over the next few days. While Lee criticized Charania’s credibility as a reporter, Charania assured his followers that he was sharing the truth.