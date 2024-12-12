“What I Get Paid to Do”: Shams Charania Responds to Jimmy Butler’s Agent, Vouches For His Report

Shams Charania, the new face of NBA reporting, is experiencing his first taste of adversity. Earlier this week, the ESPN Insider published information about a possible trade involving the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler. He revealed that Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, made it known that the Suns have become one of the forward’s top destinations. However, Lee went to social media to accuse Charania of false reporting, causing the internet to erupt. Less than 24 hours later, Shams responded directly to Butler’s agent.

Shams made a guest appearance on ESPN’s First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith. Ever the TV personality, Smith didn’t waste any time in asking Shams about his thoughts on Lee’s comments about him. Charania defended himself and his reporting by saying,

“I 1000% stand by my reporting. It’s fully vetted. And as a professional, that’s what I do, that’s what I get paid to do, that’s what I’m going to do. Report truthfully and accurately. That’s what this is. Period.”

Shams didn’t take the situation lightly, and rightfully so. Lee attacked Charania’s credibility, and as a journalist, his word is his bond. In his series of tweets directed to Shams, Lee went on to say, “I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said ‘journalist'”.

Shams’ spotlight in the public eye is brighter than ever before amidst the retirement of Adrian Wojnarowski. However, that doesn’t mean the longtime reporter hasn’t earned his bearings as one of the most trustworthy reporters in all of sports.

Illegitimate reporting could jeopardize Shams’ career, but he firmly states that isn’t the case. There is no evidence from either side suggesting that the opposition has made false claims. Time is ticking to the trade deadline, and if the Heat trade Butler before February 6, Shams Charania could see his standing in the NBA community rise to unprecedented levels.