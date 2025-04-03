“Jimmy Butler Been In That Post A Lot”: Dwyane Wade Addresses Former Heat Star’s New Role On Warriors

Dwayne Wade took the time on his podcast to speak on how Jimmy Butler’s role has become fairly different since making it to the Golden State Warriors. He pointed out how, during his time with the Miami Heat, Butler was the player who initiated the offense. But now it’s Steph Curry, which has allowed him to operate more from the post. All in all, he’s been the perfect side dish to Curry so far.

When Butler was on the Heat with coach Erik Spoelstra, the game plan was simple: Get the ball to Jimmy and let him cook. He would initiate the offense, go get his own buckets, and he always seemed to do it in the clutch when it was needed most.

Butler was an offensive engine of his own in a way in Miami. Whether it was 10 straight points on his own or dishing out dimes, Jimmy was looked at as a one-man army.

However, now, alongside Steph and Draymond Green, Butler’s role is a bit different. Wade made sure to touch on it during his podcast, The Why.

“I’m excited about watching Golden State and how they continue to incorporate Jimmy,” Wade stated. “But I don’t see them incorporating Jimmy like other teams, where it’s just give him the ball and let Jimmy run pick and rolls. Jimmy [Butler] been in that post a lot. Being the second or third option, but he looks like the first. Because we’re running offense, and oh, that’s not there? Oh, we got Jimmy down here.”

Now, technically speaking, Butler hasn’t been posting up all too much according to the advanced numbers. His frequency of post-ups is merely 5%, and his points per post-up are at 1.1 which is solid.

However, Butler has shown the ability to operate effectively from the post in the past. Especially in the playoffs. It was practically the formula that got the Heat to the finals in 2023.

Something Wade may have been trying to get at with Butler, though, is how good of a compliment he is to Curry. And following his first game with the team, Jimmy opened up on the topic.

“Opposites attract in life. I don’t think I could be a better complement to him, and vice versa. They’re not leaving him ever. Maybe two people…I get the easy job. I’m playing 1-on-1 or in space.”

Jimmy Butler on this Steph Curry comment: “Opposites attract in life. I don’t think I could be a better complement to him and vice versa. They’re not leaving him ever. Maybe two people…I get the easy job. I’m playing 1-on-1 or in space.” https://t.co/KyXgUAVELc pic.twitter.com/3jt7TBOmAT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 9, 2025

So far, the pairing has been nothing short of perfect. The Warriors are 19-5 since Butler was traded. Steph is also averaging 29 points per game and shooting a ridiculous 42% from three while taking 12 a game.

Butler is averaging 17 points, with 6 assists and rebounds per game- a nice, well-rounded effort. The real question, though, is whether this crew can compete with other legitimate title contenders. Teams like the OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and, if they make it, the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics.