Kevin Durant’s Mother Wanda Gets Emotional Talking About How Well Her Son Has Taken Care of Her

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with his mother Wanda Durant after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The relationship between Wanda Durant and her son Kevin Durant has a special place in the hearts of many NBA fans. Wanda’s tenuous journey as a single mother to making her son an NBA superstar became widely known after the two-time NBA Champion’s 2014 MVP acceptance speech. KD has ensured that his mother’s sacrifices never went to waste.

Advertisement

The mother and son duo recently sat down with Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal on their newly launched Raising Fame show. Wanda Durant’s eyes welled up when she reminisced about what she went through as a young mother. She had to fight the world alone for her two sons.

The 56-year-old admitted that she had to put a lot of personal ambitions away as a single mother, but the experience helped her grow up as a person. It helped her mature and understand her responsibilities.

She was also filled with gratitude for having a son like KD, because all her struggles were worth it. Wanda teared up talking about how her son takes care of her needs.

She told a smiling Sonya and Lucille,

“I’m so proud of who you [KD] are as a man and and I’m so proud of how good you take care of your mama. I had to put my glow on the back burner but because of you, your brother helped allow me to grow up… I’m grateful for our relationship, I am grateful for who you are and I am grateful for having us together.”

"You stand always and I'm so proud of that and so proud if who you are as a man." "Thank you mom." "And I'm so proud of how good you take care of your mama." Wanda Durant and her son, Suns superstar Kevin Durant, having heartfelt moment on @tvonetv "Raising Fame" Sunday. #Suns pic.twitter.com/dU7lp4QlNN — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) August 12, 2024

These words sum up the love between KD and his mother. In his viral 2014 MVP acceptance speech, Durant attributed his success to his mother’s perseverance. He famously dubbed her the real MVP,

“We wasn’t supposed to be here. You made us believe. Kept us off the street. Put clothes on our backs, food on the table. When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate. You went to sleep hungry. You sacrificed for us. You the real MVP.”

Therefore, Mama Durant often sees a side of Kevin Durant that is hidden to NBA fans. Recently, she accompanied her son to the Paris Olympics. After Durant broke Lisa Leslie’s All-Time Olympic scoring record, she revealed how KD doesn’t make a big deal out of such accomplishments because of his humility

“His family and friends see it as a monumental accomplishment or achievement. And so, we want to celebrate that with him. But that’s just not the way he looks at things. And that’s somewhat uncommon. But that’s just him. So, it’s all on us to celebrate him.”

Her words contradict many popular narratives about the 2014 MVP. Many NBA fans view KD as an arrogant individual, especially after his regular social media beefs with them following his decision to join the Golden State Warriors. However, Wanda Durant always calls her son a humble man who respects his loved ones.