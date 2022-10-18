“ESPN, Y’all Really Interviewed This Clown?”: Klay Thompson Questions Broadcasting Giant’s Format Post Ronnie 2K’s Appearance

Warriors guard Klay Thompson calls out ESPN for interviewing 2K’s digital marketing director Ronnie Singh.

It’s no secret that Klay Thompson and Ronnie Singh aren’t the best of friends, given the two’s back and forth on social media off-late. It all began when the Warriors sniper voiced his grievances against the 2023 edition of NBA 2K on social media, not happy with his 3-point rating.

Klay is livid about his 3-point shooting rating in NBA 2K23 😬 [via @KlayThompson] pic.twitter.com/KLwPsLLP8b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 6, 2022

Rated 88 for his 3-point shooting, Thompson was tied for the second position with Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant, and Luke Kennard. While there is no doubt that Stephen Curry, rated 99, deserved the top spot, there was a questionable gap between him and the second position.

Nonetheless, Ronnie 2K wasn’t one to keep quiet, clapping back at Thompson during an interview with Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated.

“I think it’s a badge of honor for those guys. Something they definitely talk about in the locker room,” said Ronnie 2K.

“Even though Klay said that he hadn’t played NBA2K since the Dreamcast, the fact that he cares about his rating so much, I know that that’s not true. I can see his gamer tag, he plays it just plenty.”

Also read: “11 dribbles is all it took for Klay Thompson to score 60 points!”: The Warriors legend had his Hall of Fame catch-and-shoot mode on 5 years ago against the Indiana Pacers

However, the feud was far from over, the most recent instance being Ronnie 2K’s appearance on ESPN.

Klay Thompson expresses disgust over ESPN interviewing Ronnie 2K.

In what it seems, Thompson is yet to come to terms with his 3-point rating on NBA 2K23. The four-time champion continues to throw shade at digital marketer Ronnie 2K at regular intervals, the latest instance being the promoter’s interview with ESPN, something that irked the Warriors guard greatly.

“Y’all really interviewed this clown? I thought NBA on ESPN meant coverage of the best athletes in the world? Not interviewing a promoter. Do better ESPN,” Thompson wrote in his comment.

Klay Thompson really hates Ronnie 2K 😅 pic.twitter.com/7Qm4LB9qjd — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 17, 2022

This only comes a couple of days after Thompson called out Ronnie 2K post winning a 3-point challenge with Curry against teammates Moses Moody and Jordan Poole during the Warriors’ Japan tour.

Klay Thompson’s 3-point statistics.

Thompson is a career 41.7% shooter from beyond the arc, having made 1,912 of his 4,587 attempts from the long range. The five-time All-Star remains consistent come playoffs too, shooting an efficient 41.0%.

The Warriors guard ranks 18th on the list of all-time 3-point shooters.

Also read: A look at Klay Thompson’s $16 million per year earnings from endorsements