Kevin Durant’s Move to the Warriors Convinced Jeff Teague His Season Was Over, Compares It to LeBron James’ ‘Decision’

While discussing Adrian Wojnarowski and his “Woj bombs”, on the Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague and his co-hosts reminisced on how the NBA reacted to the announcement that Kevin Durant was joining the Golden State Warriors.

Teague and the rest of the guys labeled KD joining the Dubs as one of the biggest updates given by Woj. Teague also went on to mention how Durant joining Stephen Curry and Co. made him realize his season was over.

“I was done. I was like, ‘My season is f**king over, we ain’t bout to win sh*t. KD going to the Warriors.”

Teague also recalled the biggest announcement before The Slim Reaper decided to join the Warriors dynasty. The former NBA champion brought up LeBron James’ ‘Decision’ to take his talents to South Beach.

“I remember that more than I remember KD. I knew something was gonna happen, taking all these meetings and sh*t. You not about to just go back to OKC…And I thought the same thing with LeBron. I thought he was going to New York.”

The 520 crew even dove into the aftermath of those decisions. James and Durant both faced a lot of heat from fans initially. And while many fans eventually got over it, a handful of fans may have some resentment to this day.

Durant’s decision compared to Bron

LBJ’s decision to join the Miami Heat and form a ‘Big Three’ was met with a lot of initial hate as well as skepticism. The Heat lost in the NBA Finals in their first year but then went on to win two NBA championships.

Durant’s move, however, is still criticized to this day. Even though KD won two NBA titles and Finals MVP, fans still tend to call out Durantula’s decision as taking the easy way to the road to glory. In fact, Nick Young made the same comparison as the guys on the Club 520 podcast a while ago.

“I felt like, ‘Yeah, they’re gonna win’. It’s like, ‘It’s over’. Same way when KD went to the Warriors. They’re gonna make it, we know that… It’s fun to play against them but you like, know that outcome of what’s gonna happen.”

Eventually, things had to come to an end for both players. Though Bron left Miami in a much better manner, KD may burned some bridges on his way out of the Bay Area, with reports of unrest between him and Draymond Green as the supposed cause of his departure.