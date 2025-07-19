Kevin Garnett Astonished At Kenny Rogers Scoring On Michael Jordan: “Can’t Make This Up”

Michael Jordan’s competitive fire has never needed an official stage. Whether it was the NBA Finals or a celebrity charity game, he played to dominate. So, when footage resurfaced showing Jordan getting faked out and scored on by country music legend Kenny Rogers, it stunned even his biggest fans.

The footage also caught Kevin Garnett’s attention, who couldn’t believe what his eyes saw. The viral footage came from a long-forgotten moment during the 1988 Kenny Rogers Classic, a charity event that brought NBA legends and celebrities together for a three-day competition.

While MJ ultimately led his squad to a win, one particular play stood out. At 50 years old, Rogers pump-faked Jordan at the top of the arc, got him off balance, and drilled a smooth jumper from deep. It was an unbelievable sequence that looked more like fantasy than reality.

Having grown up watching Jordan destroy everyone in his path, Garnett was floored seeing MJ fall for such a simple fake. KG reposted the clip on his IG story and wrote, “Kenny Rogers scoring over MJ…Can’t make this up…This was the first rock n jock.”

While it was just one bucket in a friendly contest, the fact that Rogers pulled it off made the moment all the more shocking. Of course, Jordan didn’t take the play lightly. He stayed locked in the rest of the game and made sure to remind everyone who he was. He eventually blocked several shots at the rim and sealed the win with a clutch bucket.

MJ’s Red Team beat the country legend’s team 22-20. What makes this clip even more fascinating is how Jordan approached the game. It was a casual exhibition, but MJ still chased blocks, contested jumpers, and tried to overwhelm opponents. That’s how seriously he took competition.

He may have laughed and smiled a lot more than he usually did on the floor, but MJ’s competitive drive was still intact even during a charity game. And that’s why Garnett’s disbelief says it all. Seeing Kenny Rogers get the best of the GOAT, even for a second, just doesn’t feel real.