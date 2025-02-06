mobile app bar

“Thought They Could Fleece Another Team”: Lakers’ Attempt at Landing Jalen Duren via Trade Gets Mocked by Fans

Nickeem Khan
Published

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) moves in for the ball ahead of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena

Dec 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) moves in for the ball ahead of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Once the Lakers traded away Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, it was clear that the team had a void at the center position. There was a sense of urgency to not just add a competent big man but one that fit Doncic’s playstyle. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka found the right deal adding Hornets big man Mark Williams to the team. However, before the team settled on the 23-year-old center, they scoured the trade market, even reaching out to the Pistons for Jalen Duren.

ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel revealed that Williams wasn’t the team’s first option. The Lakers inquired about several bigs such as Myles Turner, Jakob Poeltl, and Robert Williams. However, the asking price was too steep for the LA’s liking. Siegel said,

“Although their asking prices were too steep, Los Angeles also inquired about Jakob Poeltl with Toronto and Jalen Duren with Detroit, sources confirmed.”

Fans are still recovering from Pelinka’s tremendous ability to acquire Doncic. One fan jokingly claimed the success of the Luka trade got to the Lakers’ head in their pursuit of a big man stating, “Lakers thought they could fleece another team.”

Williams wasn’t a player that people believed to be available for trade. The trade is a big deal since it gives the Lakers a much-needed presence at the center position with the absence of AD.

Williams is a perfect fit for the Lakers

Doncic is at his best when he has a rim-running big man alongside him. This was evident in the 2023-24 season, during the Mavericks’ NBA Finals run. Once Dallas acquired Daniel Gafford, Doncic began to thrive with a consistent pick-and-roll threat. Williams will be able to emulate the same success.

In his last nine games, Williams has shown signs of greatness. He is averaging 21.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He has a 9-foot-9 standing reach, which is even taller than Victor Wembanyama. Playing with Luka and LeBron James will allow for plenty of more high-level performances from the 7-foot-2 big man.

