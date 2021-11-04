“Rookie LeBron James knew he had to make all the right choices from the start”: Smart financial decisions is what made LeBron James the first active player to earn a billion dollars

LeBron James becomes the first active player Billionaire not by his earnings alone, but smart investments.

A young LeBron James made sure his money was in the right place when he got his NBA paycheck: In the bank. He knew an 18 year old guy like himself flush with cash would lose it all: A lot of NBA athletes do end up broke after their career even after earning millions.

Shaquille O’Neal famously spent a million buying cars, houses and other random items. Bron was mature for his age, investing in the future so that he and his family do not have to worry.

A lot of NBA players in the recent draft classes have followed this example, seeing how their seniors have failed. Not saying LeBron set the tone, but the league seems to have gotten more financially conscious. Not to say they shouldn’t have any fun, LeBron went with his friend to the Amusement park!

The King has been known to be an astute businessman, investing in a diverse portfolio. From being a part-owner in a pizza chain to having invested in Liverpool FC, LeBron has been sharp on and off the court.

LeBron James may not have gone to college, but he is smarter than most athletes when it comes to money

As a rookie, LeBron James was guaranteed the highest sponsorship deal in NBA history at 109 million dollars. Such was the hype around him.

When a teenager is subject to that much money, they usually go crazy with it. James was nothing like that though. He knew his roots, and he knew he needed to make the correct choices so he stayed rich.

As an only son of a single mom, LeBron saw what hardships in life meant. As an athlete who had the choice of either the NFL or the NBA, fans of the NBA great are glad he chose basketball. 18 years old and playing in the NBA is a dream come true moment for everyone, James lived it.

Magnanimous, Business savvy, and a legendary basketball player – LeBron James can do it all.