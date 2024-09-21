Kevin Garnett ‘Elated’ Jayson Tatum Was Benched On Team USA So As To Preserve Him

The USA Basketball Team had a memorable trip to Paris earlier this summer. The 2024 Olympics were filled with several memorable moments for LeBron James and Co, defending their gold medal. However, one of the most unfortunate incidents involved Jayson Tatum being sidelined for the entirety of two matches. In hindsight, Kevin Garnett is glad that Steve Kerr didn’t give JT as much playing time as everyone expected the Celtics star to receive.

The basketball world was enraged after Tatum spent the entire contest against Serbia (in the group stage) on the bench. In the semifinal against Nikola Jokić and Co, the 2024 NBA champ was sidelined yet again. While fans of the Boston Celtics and other pundits seemed to be offended by Kerr’s decision, Garnett saw it as a blessing in disguise.

While conversing with Paul Pierce, KG explained how JT would’ve preserved a lot of energy by playing merely 71 minutes over 6 matches during the Summer Games. This would benefit him to be rejuvenated during the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

“I thank USA Basketball for preserving him like that. I’m glad they didn’t play him cause that would have actually destroyed him. I’m actually glad that Jayson Tatum didn’t actually play a lot,” KG said.

Unfortunately, the Big Ticket didn’t receive the adequate rest that he’d like before the regular season after playing for the nation at FIBA events. Hence, the 2008 NBA champ claimed that Tatum should actually be blessed with the lesser playing time he received.

“I was actually glad that he got the rest coming from someone that personally went through that experience and had a terrible experience with it,” Garnett said.

The lack of playing time would’ve helped Tatum in two ways–less toll on his body & the drive to prove Kerr wrong. Considering that Jaylen Brown–the 2024 Finals MVP–wasn’t even selected for the team, the two Cs stars now have chips on their shoulders. One can expect the All-Star duo to use the upcoming season as a way to redeem themselves.

Tatum believed the 2024 Olympics was a humbling experience

Steve Kerr caught the basketball community by surprise with his decision to keep Tatum benched in the contest against Serbia. In the postgame interview, while Kerr justified his actions, he did admit to feeling like an “idiot” for not being able to make the Celtics superstar play.

“I went with the combinations that made sense. That was for tonight. He handled it well. He’ll make his mark… I felt like an idiot not playing him… [In] a 40-minute game, you can’t play more than 10,” Kerr revealed.

The former Duke Blue Devil had an extremely successful two-month period leading up to the Olympics. He made it to the All-NBA First team, won the 2024 championship, made it to the NBA 2K25 cover, and signed the largest deal in league history.

Hence, being benched despite all the above-mentioned successes was surprising, yet humbling for the 6ft 8” forward.

“Definitely a humbling experience, right?”

“It’s a unique situation and it’s not about one individual player. The competitor in you wants to play, obviously. But I’m not here to make a story, making it about myself. We won,” Tatum said.

The USA camp helps youngsters to improve their game. However, this experience will benefit Tatum to improve his intangibles – attitude and maturity – that will eventually help him become a better player.