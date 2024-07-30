Kevin Garnett Hilariously Relates To Anthony Edwards’ Joy From Watching Olympics Table Tennis

Anthony Edwards yet again made it to the headlines for unexpected reasons. His joyous reaction while watching the USA Women’s Olympic Table Tennis game caught the attention of sports fans worldwide. Shortly after, Kevin Garnett chimed in on this, humorously relating to the 22-year-old’s overenthusiastic response.

Advertisement

Immediately after a clip capturing the NBA youngster’s reaction surfaced on X, KG joined in on the fun. He shared the post to showcase his amusement at Edwards’ reaction. In the process, he expressed his relatability, stating, “Nah… That’s me during the handball matches.. shyt be havin me gassssed”.

Nah That’s me during the handball matches.. shyt be havin me gassssed https://t.co/shyRCpqETa — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 29, 2024

Not only KG, but nearly all viewers could relate to Ant’s response this time around. After USA’s Lily Zhang won her fifth set against Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi in Round 3 of the Women’s Singles, the 2x All-Star stood up to show his support. His enthusiastic gestures and expressions reflected his excitement over her victory, drawing the eyes of the entire arena.

This response, however, partly stemmed from a recent mockery from the USA Women’s Olympic Table Tennis roster . After Stephen Curry introduced them to Edwards before last week’s opening ceremony, they mockingly claimed to blow him out in a one-on-one game. Under this playful pressure, the Minnesota Timberwolves star defended his pride, stating, “I got some people talking about they’re going to beat me in ping pong 21-0. I don’t believe it. I’m not having it… I’m scoring one point.” So, many presumed that Ant, on this recent occasion, was merely scouting his competition. Nonetheless, his enthusiastic support for the team earned him praise from fans while adding a new layer to his connection with KG.

A glimpse into the relationship between Edwards and Kevin Garnett

Garnett has been an advocate for Ant for a while now. The former Timberwolves talisman consequently developed a strong bond with the franchise’s current leading figure. Edwards’ impressive performances during the last regular season, in particular, excited Garnett, leading him to draw a comparison between the youngster and the 1984 Michael Jordan, mentioning,

“He’s like a young ’84 Jordan, boy. You hear me? If [forward Karl-Anthony Towns] weren’t on his team, he’d be averaging 30-something points per game. You hear what I’m saying to you?”.

This recent incident only strengthened their relationship, with KG continuing to look over Ant at every step. This unique mentor-mentee bond has been an NBA highlight of this year, with fans eager to see it remain intact for years to come.