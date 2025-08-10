Kevin Garnett Hints At Major Offseason For Jaren Jackson Jr With Newly Released Image

As a big man, there is one sure-fire way to get your fanbase hyped in the offseason, and it is to work out with Kevin Garnett. We saw the expectations rise for the San Antonio Spurs loyalists when Victor Wembanyama was spotted with KG, and now Memphis Grizzlies loyalists are going through the same emotions, as Jaren Jackson Jr. has been spotted doing the same.

As if working out with KG wasn’t enough, JJJ was also spotted with Grizzlies cult hero Tony Allen. Jackson Jr. is already a tough defender, but working out with a former Defensive Player of the Year in Garnett and a defensive menace like Allen has provided Grizzlies fans with some much-needed hope for the new season.

Desmond Bane has been traded to the Orlando Magic, and Ja Morant is recovering from an injury. Naturally, the burden to lead Memphis will fall on Jackson Jr. Garnett, however, seems confident that under his tutelage, the former No. 4 pick will blossom into a much better player, well-suited for the leadership role he now finds himself in.

Garnett posted a photo of the three of them after their session, captioning it, “It’s OG season! Another great build session… @jarenjacksonjr and Mr. First Team!”

This should not come as a surprise to anyone, because Garnett has long been an admirer of Jackson Jr.’s game. Back during his rookie year, the Minnesota Timberwolves legend appeared on Grind City Media to talk about how JJJ’s game was suited for the NBA.

“I love the fact that he’s a learner, I like the fact that he’s a worker,” he said. “He’s eager to learn, and he wants to learn. A lot of superstars these days, you can’t really tell them anything, but that’s the way you become great. You gotta continue to listen, you gotta continue to apply the things that you learn. I love working with him.”

Having a Hall of Famer like KG give you his stamp of approval, especially in your rookie year, must be a great feeling, but Jackson Jr. has gotten the same belief from Allen too. The former Grizzly, back in 2023, believed that playing in the FIBA World Cup with Team USA was the best possible thing for his career.

Jackson Jr. didn’t have a great tournament, averaging 8.1 points and 2.9 rebounds as the USA walked away without a medal, and his inability to register significant defensive contributions was seen as a problem. Allen, however, believed he could learn from the experience and come back better.

“Yeah, he didn’t play well,” he said on KG Certified. “The whole USA didn’t play well. I’m looking forward to the big fella coming back, understanding his game, understanding his body, understanding what I need to do as a big.”

Now, having workout sessions with Allen and Garnett under his belt, Jackson Jr. is expected to be back to his DPOY-winning best for Memphis once the 25/26 season gets underway.