Where Is Bronny James Going to College? McDonald’s All-American Teammates Try Recruiting LeBron James’ Son

Bronny James is one of the most sought-after high school players right now. After finishing his senior season with Sierra Canyon, LeBron James‘ eldest son has offers from six different colleges. He’s a 6ft 3″ point guard with a lot of explosiveness. He’s a four-star recruit and ranked 28th in the nation.

However, what makes things so exciting is that unlike the rest of his draft classmen, Bronny still hasn’t locked down on where he’s going. We all know that LeBron James wants to play with Bronny in the NBA, which means that he will enlist in the 2024 Draft.

However, Bronny still hasn’t announced his plans for the one-year gap in the middle. With his performance at the McDonald’s All-American Games tonight, people are now very excited to know where he’s going.

McDonald’s All-American teammates try to recruit Bronny James

Bronny James, while he may not be in college for a long time, will be a key asset to whatever team he decides to join. Not only will he bring his on-court skills, he will also bring more attention to their basketball program, which in turn, will bring sponsors. Knowing this, the guys who have committed to colleges where Bronny has offers, tried their hand at recruiting him.

On of those guys was Isaiah Collier. Collier tried to get Bronny to sign with USC. He brought impeccable reasoning behind the same as well. He said,

“I’m definitely trying to recruit him. I’m just telling him he can stay home, that’s all I’ve got say.”

Current No. 1 Isaiah Collier among those making their pitch. https://t.co/BbJMCoGFl0 pic.twitter.com/5pwpwDvtaR — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) March 28, 2023

Oregon commit K.J. Evans had tried his shot back in January as well. Five-star forward Mookie Cook has also tried his best at trying to get Bronny to become a Duck. Others at the camp also talked about trying and getting Bronny to join their school, but there has been no news from the James camp. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how things turn out.

Bronny has his list of Top-3 destinations

A few months ago, it was announced that Bronny had narrowed down his options to three schools. From getting six offers to narrowing them down to three, Bronny has done his research and put in the work.

His Top-3 choices are:

USC

Oregon

Ohio State

USC is an obvious choice. They’re close to home and have a great program. Ohio is where the James family is from, and was the early favorite, but as time has passed, chances seem low. Oregon has a coaching staff that Bronny has great respect for, and it isn’t too far from home as well. We might actually see Bronny become a Duck.